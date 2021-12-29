The V.I. Supreme Court is considering arguments in the appeal of former V.I. Police officer Francis Williams Jr., who was found guilty of murdering two fellow officers, Lesha Lammy and Kai Javois on St. Croix.
Williams, 43, shot and killed Lammy, 30, and Javois, 28, on Aug. 11, 2016 and left their partially burned bodies on Hams Bluff Beach.
Williams was quickly identified as a suspect, and witnesses said he was furious after Lammy broke up with him and began a relationship with Javois.
A spent shell casing from Williams’s service weapon was found at the scene.
Three years later, a jury convicted Williams of two counts each of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and one count of stalking.
V.I. Superior Court Judge Harold Willocks ordered Williams to serve a total of 61 years in prison and told him at sentencing that “you will spend the rest of your life in jail.”
Williams appealed and the Supreme Court heard oral argument on Nov. 9 from Appellate Public Defender Kelechukwu Onyejekwe and Assistant V.I. Attorney General Kenneth Case.
Onyejekwe raised several issues, including whether Williams could be charged with stalking someone who is dead.
“If I understand you, you’re saying that once a person dies, the stalking, it has to disappear?” asked Chief Justice Rhys Hodge.
“Yes, your honor, because this is not just a Constitutional requirement, it’s a requirement of the philosophy of positivism,” and Williams could not have legally stalked someone who is no longer a living person, Onyejekwe argued.
But a stalker can still be charged for conduct that took place on “the date and time of the stalking,” said Justice Ive Arlington Swan. “When the person subsequently dies makes no difference. Because you know what would happen under that theory? No one would be able to be charged with murder, because the victim would be deceased.”
Onyejekwe also argued that the law regarding carrying a dangerous weapon cannot be applied to police, but Swan said the statute can be applied to officers acting unlawfully.
“I don’t think the department is authorizing officers to carry a weapon to commit murder upon other people, because of personal issues. Officers are not supposed to carry in terms of using a weapon to kill somebody when they have a personal disagreement, or dispute, or argument with that person,” Swan said.
Onyejekwe also argued that the jury verdicts were inconsistent, and Williams should have been convicted of murder or manslaughter, but not both.
The justices agreed that juries are typically instructed to only consider a lesser included offense like manslaughter if they find the more serious offense does not apply.
Onyejekwe said both charges should be dismissed, but Swan said at least one of the convictions must stand, so Onyejekwe said that “the court should go with the lesser degree.”
The court has not yet issued an opinion on the appeal.