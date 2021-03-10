Survey finds cheapest gas on St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix

V.I. Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs employees surveyed gas stations across the territory on Monday in search of the cheapest prices on St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. John.
“Fuel surveys are designed to inform consumers of the most affordable fuel prices throughout the territory,” according to a department statement released Tuesday.
St. Croix
On St. Croix, the lowest price for self-service regular was found at Freedom City Service Station at $3.049 per gallon. Level Up Service Station and Fill & Chill Service Station both came in second for the lowest price for self-service regular at $3.099 per gallon.
Four stations — Five Corners Service Station, G Max Service Station, Gasaway Service Station and Level Up Service Station — shared the bragging rights of offering the lowest price for self-service premium at $3.259 per gallon. The lowest price for diesel was $2.959 per gallon at G Max Service Station.
St. Thomas
On St. Thomas, the lowest price for self-service regular fuel was found at the Puma service station in Bovoni at $2.899 per gallon. Puma Bovoni also had the lowest price for self-service premium $3.399 per gallon. The lowest price for diesel was found at Puma stations in Bovoni, Frenchtown, Tutu and Smith Bay, as well as at Total-Gottlieb and On the Run for $3.629 per gallon.
St. John
On St. John, the lowest self-service prices were found at Racetrack at $3.49 per gallon for regular and $3.59 per gallon for premium. E-C Gas Station came in second offering self-service gasoline at $3.72 per gallon for regular and $3.84 per gallon for premium. The lowest price for diesel was found at RaceTrack for $3.87 per gallon.