Susanna Milliner Brin
Our beloved Susanna Milliner Brin, affectionately known as “Susie,” joined the angels at 84 years of
age on May 24, 2023, in St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands. Mrs. Brin was a devoted mother,
grandmother, aunt, sister and “medical adviser” to all cherished family members and friends.
Professionally, Mrs. Brin was a renowned pharmacist who served as chief of pharmacy for many
years in the territory.
A celebration of Mrs. Brin’s vibrant life and legacy of love, deep spirituality, and dedication to her
family and friends is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday June 28, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual
Help Chapel in Mafolie, St. Thomas. A prior viewing and memorial service will be held at Turnbull’s
Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. Following the homegoing celebration
Mass, Mrs. Brin will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery in Mafolie.
Mrs. Brin was born in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, in 1938 as the youngest of 12 children of
Abraham and Anna Milliner. She resided in Jost Van Dyke during her early childhood years. At
school age, Susie’s parents relocated her to St. Thomas to live with her older sister, Ilva Milliner
Blyden, and brother-in-law, David Austin Blyden, Sr., who lovingly nurtured her as their oldest
daughter through school to her graduation from Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School in the
Class of 1956; and also throughout her college career.
As an extremely high achiever during elementary and secondary schools, Susie became the first sibling
in her immediate family to pursue a college degree. She enrolled in Fordham University and obtained a
degree in pharmacy in 1960. After two years of residing in New York, Susanna returned to St. Thomas
and began her career as a pharmacist. She served as the chief pharmacist for both the Knud Hansen
and Schneider Regional Hospitals. During her tenure, she was also the part-time pharmacist for several
Pharmacies on St. Thomas: Haynes Drug Center, V.I. Apothecary, Drug Farm, Medical Arts Complex
Pharmacy, and the VA pharmacy. respectively. Mrs. Brin was also the chairperson of the Pharmacy
Board, and for many years was the only member of that board as well.
Susanna married DeGaulle Brin. This union produced three children, Degaulle Jr., aka “Raw 4 Sure,”
Simone and Darren “Buttahman” Brin, who became the loving center of Susie’s life. Susanna
dedicated all of her efforts to the raising of her three children; providing unconditional love, nurturing
and motivation to pursue their dreams. As a natural high achiever, she made sure all three of her
children reached the collegiate level of education.
Susanna was a devout Catholic. She regularly attended Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral and later became a
dedicated member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help on the Northside of St. Thomas where she faithfully
served as a member of the choir and Sunday School Teacher. She enjoyed attending the regular
Wednesday Prayer Meetings where she made many lifelong friends and prayer partners. “Susie” held
a strong belief in the power of prayer, and could always be counted upon to lead prayer groups for both
family and community.
Susanna was very civic-minded and had a keen interest in politics. She was an unofficial campaign
speechwriter for Alexander Farrelly when he successfully campaigned for the governorship.
Susanna was one of the matriarchs of the Milliner-Blyden-Callwood family. She was preceded in death
by her parents, Abraham and Anna Milliner; eldest son, Degaulle Brin, Jr.; former husband, Degaulle
Brin; and brothers, William, Juancito, Ludwig, Percy, Luther, Leslie and Kenneth Milliner; sisters,
Mary Milliner, Azalea Milliner-Dawson, Blanche Milliner-Holder and Ilva (Belle) Milliner -
Blyden; brothers-in-law, Alphonso Holder, David Austin Blyden Sr., George L. Brown, Jimmy
Bowsky and Edward Bryce Smith; sisters-in-law, Eugenie, Pancita and Edith Milliner; and Special
cousins, Azalia Milliner, Sylvia Milliner-Durant, Emile Durant Sr., Alma Milliner-Freeman and
Almond “Elemond” Freeman.
Mrs. Brin leaves to mourn her daughter, Simone Brin and Son, Darren “Buttahman” Brin; two
grandsons, Jahlan Thomas and Justin Daniels; sister, Leona Milliner-Smith; sisters-in-law, Lelia,
Rosetta and Esther Milliner; and many more dear grand and great-grandnieces, nephews and
cousins from the Milliner, Blyden, Bowsky, Brin, Callwood, Chinnery, Francis, Durant, Francois,
Freeman, George, Holder, LaFond, Lewis, Pilgrim, Richards, Stridiron and Vialet families; and other
relatives, godchildren and lifelong friends too numerous to mention.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional services have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services, 3815 Crown Bay, Suite 10, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802. Office: 340-779-6565 and Fax: 340-779-6566.