A 29-year-old man is facing gun possession charges as well as charges of assaulting police officers when he was stopped at a check point Thursday.
Deslee A. Marius is also facing drug possession charges.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A 29-year-old man is facing gun possession charges as well as charges of assaulting police officers when he was stopped at a check point Thursday.
Deslee A. Marius is also facing drug possession charges.
According to a V.I. Police statement, members of its Operation Clean Sweep Taskforce were conducting traffic stops on Hospital Line Road when they detected “a strong odor of marijuana emanating from a vehicle driven by Deslee Marius” around 8:51 p.m. on Tuesday.
“Marius was ordered to step out of his vehicle to which he refused. He then attempted to put the car in drive and forced his vehicle through the check point. Officers were able to stop the vehicle and remove Marius. Upon exiting the vehicle Marius went into a rage and struck several officers before he was subdued by being tased. Marius was found in possession of crack/cocaine, marijuana, and an unlicensed firearm,” the release stated.
Police listed the charges as “possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm within 1000 feet of a church/school, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, delaying and obstructing, and aggravated assault and battery of a police officer.”
Marius was placed under arrest for various offenses and bail was set at $150,000.
He was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending a court hearing.