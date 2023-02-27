One of two cousins accused of killing Stacie Schjang and Arnold Jarvis has been returned to St. Croix to face prosecution, according to V.I. Police.

On Saturday, members of the department extradited 20-year-old Joshawn Ayala from Columbus, Georgia, where he was detained on a warrant, according to a news release issued Saturday.

