One of two cousins accused of killing Stacie Schjang and Arnold Jarvis has been returned to St. Croix to face prosecution, according to V.I. Police.
On Saturday, members of the department extradited 20-year-old Joshawn Ayala from Columbus, Georgia, where he was detained on a warrant, according to a news release issued Saturday.
Ayala was transported from Rohlsen Airport and placed under arrest for the homicides.
Schjang was struck by a stray bullet in her home on St. Croix on Jan. 27, 2022, and Jarvis was found shot to death a week later on Feb. 4, 2022.
Ayala was charged Saturday with first-degree murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, attempted murder, first-degree and third-degree assault, unauthorized possession of ammunition, and first-degree reckless endangerment.
Ayala is jailed with bail set at $1 million, and he is scheduled to appear in court today for his advice-of-rights hearing.
Police said they will extradite Ayala’s cousin and co-defendant, 31-year-old Anthony Schneider, “after he is adjudicated in Georgia on criminal charges committed in Georgia.”
Ayala and Schneider are accused of killing Schjang and Jarvis a year ago, but many details of the case have not been made public by investigators.
Schjang’s death occurred at 8:10 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2022, in the area of Castle Coakley and Peter’s Rest when “an innocent young lady lost her life when a stray bullet entered her bedroom and took her life. One bullet,” Police Commissioner Ray Martinez said during a news conference hours after the shooting.
Police announced a $25,000 reward for information about the crime, and Schjang’s family implored community members to come forward with tips that might help the investigation.
A week later on Feb. 4, 2022, police found 52-year-old Jarvis dead in a vehicle on the road leading to Green Cay beach.
After the homicides, Martinez confirmed to The Daily News that Jarvis and Schjang were acquainted. He would not specifically define their relationship, but said investigators were exploring whether the victims’ acquaintance was a factor in the killings.
Police announced in November that they had secured warrants for Ayala and Schneider, and both men were believed to be on the mainland. Police gave physical descriptions for the men, which included the fact that “Schneider’s left arm is deformed from gun shot injuries.”
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, executed the warrants on Feb. 3, in coordination with the U.S. Marshals Service, arresting both men without incident.
Both Schneider and Ayala had outstanding warrants for first-degree murder in the Virgin Islands, and Schneider had an arrest warrant for arson, issued by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.
Police urge anyone with information about the crime to call 911, 340-712-6040, 340-712-6092, or make an anonymous report to the tip service CrimeStoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or CrimeStoppersVI.org.
