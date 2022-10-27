ST. THOMAS — A 41-year-old man arrested in connection with two stabbing incidents at Krush nightclub remains jailed unable to post bail set at $100,000 with no 10% provision.
Magistrate Judge Paula D. Norkaitis set the bail amount for Kehli M. Ublies during an initial court appearance on Wednesday. Ublies is charged in connection with stabbing two people — one incident was caught on video but police did not say how the second stabbing occurred — during a brawl at the nightclub, leaving one of the victims hospitalized for two days. He is facing two counts of first-degree assault and disturbance of the peace.
The incident occurred on Sunday, Oct. 16 around 11:48 p.m. when the 911 Emergency Call Center was contacted by an individual reporting a fight had broken out between two men inside Krush nightclub, and that an ambulance was needed due to someone bleeding.
Responding officers from the Richard Callwood Command were dispatched to the scene. They learned upon arrival that there were two stabbing victims on their way to Schneider Hospital.
According to the probable cause fact sheet, police “subpoenaed” video surveillance of the nightclub, which revealed an altercation between “two to three males” identified as one of the stabbing victim, the victim’s relative and a third man. The Daily News does not identify victims of violence by name.
The cause fact sheet noted that the physical altercation began near the men’s bathroom and continued toward the stage where Ubiles could be seen jumping in to assist the third man. Once the fight moved back toward where it began, video footage showed Ublies “moving his right arm in a stabbing motion” at the victim, while holding him with his left hand. The surveillance also showed Ublies and the victim fighting one-on-one, and Ublies stabbing the victim in the back.
During the fight, the victim forced Ubiles to the ground while the victim’s relative punched Ubiles in the head knocking him unconscious “momentarily,” according to the police statement.
Further, it noted that Ublies was momentarily “motionless and holding a bloody knife in his right hand” and security disarmed him as he struggled to get back on his feet. It was at that time that a “black in color” firearm fell from Ublies, according to the probable cause fact sheet. Additionally, it noted that two off-duty female V.I. Police officers and a female off-duty Bureau of Corrections officer in attendance at the party secured the gun until on-duty law enforcement could arrive. Upon their arrival, police officers were made aware that another person had been stabbed. Both victims were taken to Schneider Hospital, via private vehicle, to be treated. The second victim was treated and released, and the victim who was seen on video being stabbed remained hospitalized “due to the seriousness of his injuries” for about two days, according to the probable cause fact sheet.
It also noted that police conducted an NCIC check that revealed Ublies pleaded guilty to an illegal possession of a weapon in 2022. His arraignment hearing for the stabbing and latest gun charges is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 11.