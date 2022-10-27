ST. THOMAS — A 41-year-old man arrested in connection with two stabbing incidents at Krush nightclub remains jailed unable to post bail set at $100,000 with no 10% provision.

Magistrate Judge Paula D. Norkaitis set the bail amount for Kehli M. Ublies during an initial court appearance on Wednesday. Ublies is charged in connection with stabbing two people — one incident was caught on video but police did not say how the second stabbing occurred — during a brawl at the nightclub, leaving one of the victims hospitalized for two days. He is facing two counts of first-degree assault and disturbance of the peace.