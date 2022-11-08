ST. THOMAS — A man with a long history of mental illness and violent assaults stabbed neighbor Laura Blyden to death Saturday afternoon because he didn’t like the way she was sweeping the walkway, according to court documents filed by V.I. Police.

The suspect, Ahjahra Francis, 37, was found near the murder scene in Oswald Harris Court housing community, covered in blood, with a knife handle in his pocket, the probable cause fact sheet filed by police noted.

