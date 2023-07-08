The suspect in the murders of Keith Jennings and V.I. Police Detective Delberth Phipps Jr. is now facing federal criminal charges.
Richardson Dangleben Jr., 51, appeared in U.S. District Court on St. Thomas Friday morning and was charged with first-degree murder of a Virgin Islands police officer while engaged in the performance of his official duties, a local crime punishable by life in prison without parole.
Dangleben also was charged with the federal crime of possession of a firearm with a removed, obliterated, or altered serial number.
The affidavit filed by investigators has been sealed from public view.
Dangleben remains jailed, and is scheduled to appear in court again before Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller for a detention hearing on July 17.
Dangleben was arrested by warrant Friday after being released from Schneider Hospital, where he was treated for injuries sustained in a gunfight with police Tuesday morning.
Phipps and another officer fired their weapons during the shootout, and the other officer involved is on administrative leave per department policy, according to St. Thomas-St. John District Police Chief Steven Phillip.
When he shot and killed 42-year-old Phipps, Dangleben was already free on bail after being charged with shooting 68-year-old Jennings in the same area of Hospital Ground on Feb. 24, according to police.
“The defendant contacted VIPD and confessed to the murder of Mr. Jennings, but claimed the act was in self-defense. After thorough investigation, VIPD found witnesses and evidence to contradict the defendant’s self-defense claim, and therefore, the defendant was arrested and charged,” according to a motion to revoke bail filed by Assistant V.I. Attorney General Kimberly Riley.
Police confiscated the licensed firearm Dangleben used to kill Jennings, and he was released from jail on March 15 after Dangleben’s parents posted their $160,000 home as surety for his $80,000 bail.
Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis ordered him to stay away from Hospital Ground and not possess any weapons while the case was pending.
On Tuesday morning at around 7:53 a.m., Dangleben returned to the area in violation of court orders, wearing illegal body armor and armed with an assault rifle and handgun, according to Police Commissioner Ray Martinez.
Officers responded to a 911 call about a man brandishing a gun, and Dangleben “ambushed” them with a volley of gunfire before he was taken into custody, according to Martinez.
“There is no doubt that the defendant is a true danger to the community. In less than six months, the defendant has taken two lives,” Riley wrote in the motion to revoke bail, which had not been ruled on as of Friday.
