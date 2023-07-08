Wreaths

Memorial wreaths hang outside the V.I. Police station on St. Thomas Friday, after Detective Delberth Phipps Jr. was shot and killed by a murder suspect in Hospital Ground Tuesday morning.

 Daily News Photo by SUZANNE CARLSON

The suspect in the murders of Keith Jennings and V.I. Police Detective Delberth Phipps Jr. is now facing federal criminal charges.

Richardson Dangleben Jr., 51, appeared in U.S. District Court on St. Thomas Friday morning and was charged with first-degree murder of a Virgin Islands police officer while engaged in the performance of his official duties, a local crime punishable by life in prison without parole.

