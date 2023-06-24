Suzanne A. Boland of St. Thomas passed away at the age of 89 on Saturday , June 10, 2023. Sue moved to St. Thomas in the summer of 1967.

During her 50-plus years in residence on St. Thomas, Sue touched many lives. She began training the staff of Bank of America in the late 60’s. She moved on to work with Crouse-Hampton Construction where she met her beloved Hoppy Hampton. Sue was instrumental in developing the Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club and co-owned The Fishery of Wheatley Center. She would deepen her business career by serving as a key administrator of Guardian Insurance for many years.