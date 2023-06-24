Suzanne A. Boland of St. Thomas passed away at the age of 89 on Saturday , June 10, 2023. Sue moved to St. Thomas in the summer of 1967.
During her 50-plus years in residence on St. Thomas, Sue touched many lives. She began training the staff of Bank of America in the late 60’s. She moved on to work with Crouse-Hampton Construction where she met her beloved Hoppy Hampton. Sue was instrumental in developing the Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club and co-owned The Fishery of Wheatley Center. She would deepen her business career by serving as a key administrator of Guardian Insurance for many years.
As a longtime Rotarian, Sue found both purpose and friendship while doing good in the community. She believed that the greatest treasure of the V.I. was its people. Sue was a volunteer with the Boys & Girls Club of V.I. since its inception and was an inspiration to her friends and family in her tireless work for good in the community.
Sue was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on Jan 4, 1934. She is survived by daughter Colette (Gary Emmons) Boland -Furnas; grandsons, Luke (Erin) Furnas, Caleb (Stephanie) Furnas; and great- grandsons, Logan and Ethan Furnas.
In accordance with Sue’s wishes, there will be no formal services of remembrance. In lieu of flowers, her family requests you consider a donation in her memory be made to The Boys & Girls Club of St Thomas-St John at bgcusvi.org