ST. JOHN — Government officials cut the ribbon and started the party at Jordanville last night on the island of St. John. The first Village opening since 2019 was well attended, with residents and visitors alike enjoying a performance by the Love City Pan Dragons followed by acts who took the stage later in the evening. Speeches were kept short, with officials noting that residents were surely ready to fete.
Village honoree Derron Jordan was presented with a road sign reading “Jordanville” by V.I. Dept. of Public Works Commissioner Gabriel, who said the street sign would help Jordan—DPW’s director of roads—remember “that Jordanville was yours.”
“We are truly proud of you this evening,” Gabriel said to Jordan. “You truly represent what St. John means, which is not only a love of your community, but a level of resilience that nobody could ever measure. We appreciate you, we thank you, we know that you will continue to do more and more and more.”
Jordan kept his own remarks brief, encouraging those in the Village to “enjoy yourself and party, party, party.”
Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett expressed affection for St. John Celebration while also reminding festival-goers of the importance of the upcoming events.
“Is St. John not the sweetest carnival of all?” said Plaskett to a round of applause. “The Village in St. John is the most beautiful melting pot of diversity, of camaraderie, of everyone coming together and having a safe and beautiful time together. This is emancipation weekend. It’s also independence weekend. This is about freedom, and this is about self-determination.”
Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach in his remarks spoke about the 1733 slave revolt on the island of St. John ahead of Emancipation Day, coming up this Sunday.
“Love City is the smallest Virgin but don’t take it for granted,” said Roach. “It was the site of the first revolution, preceding the Hatian revolution. When you come to this island, recognize the richness that it represents and treasure it and take care of it and help us protect it. St. John is a special place.”
The St. John Celebration festivities continue through July 4, when the parade is set to begin at noon, with fireworks following that evening at 8 p.m.