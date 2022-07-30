TORTOLA — Avelida Freeman showed up Friday at the August Festival’s Emancipation Food Fair looking for whelks.
“But I changed my mind and ate some good old corned pork,” she told The Daily News. “When I looked through the offerings, I just decided on the corned pork. It’s not something you eat every day these days. It was quite tasty, wasn’t too salty and it was just right.”
Freeman, accompanied by her cousin, Imean Fahie, of St. Thomas, was among the hundreds who flocked the Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park looking for tantalizing offerings. A vareity of seafood like lobster and whelks, conch soup, chicken and pork with various side dishes, cassava bread and chips, Johnny cake, and tarts were among the array of food and local drinks that fair-goers could choose from.
Linda Allen, whose No. 22 stall carried her name, specialized in seafood including lobster, whelks, conch, fish, as well as corned and dove pork.
“I was sold out by 1 o’clock, basically,” she said of the half-hour span between the ribbon-cutting ceremony that officially opened the fair grounds.
“Seafood was gone by then and that’s not unusual for seafood. People tend to come out this time of the year for seafood. My booth usually does well, but this time, I gave it a twist with a combo meal, where you got your juice, because I also make local juices,” she said.
The juices included soursop, guava, passion fruit, tamarind, ginger, golden apple sorrel and lemonade.
“You could have gotten juice with your meal and dessert,” she said of pastries that also were on sale. “The soursop, passion fruit and lemonade, went first.”
Sisters Amy and and Alva sold a variety of baked goods including coconut tarts and banana bread from their tent on Friday. Nearby, Health Minister Marlon Penn, wearing a mask, was seen purchasing goodies from vendor Marreth Smith. While the BVI no longer has a mask mandate, the government said that residents can continue to wear one as a personal choice.
Phillip Boyce who runs Chez Sandique with his family, had a variety of vegetarian dishes, fish and his specialty drinks for sale. He said he includes a bit of moringa and aloe vera in his natural juices that range from passion fruit, golden apple, limeade, lemon grass, and cucumber — even tania and avocado.
“All the juices were sold out,” he said, noting that the tania and avocado juices were the most surprising to patrons. “They were like ‘man, we never heard anybody making juices out of things like these.’ But I maintain, anything you can eat, you can make juice of.”
Boyce said he also had conkies, a cousin of the sweet potato, flour and coconut staple known as ducana. Conkies are made from a combination of sweet potatoes, pumpkin, corn flour and coconut then it’s tied and steamed in a banana leaf.
“It tastes different, looks different and we cook ours in banana leaves,” he said. “But, I’ve seen some cooked in aluminum foil.”
The August Festival festivities continue with an emancipation march on Sunday, the grand parade Monday, followed by horse racing on Tuesday.