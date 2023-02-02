A man with serious mental illness, who was the target of a recent police shooting, is back in jail after he was charged with violating a restraining order.

Warren Freeman, 52, was arrested Wednesday at around 1 a.m. and charged with contempt of court and trespassing. He was held without bail pursuant to the domestic violence statute, and appeared in court later on Wednesday morning for his advice-of-rights hearing in V.I. Superior Court on St. Croix.

