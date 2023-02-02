A man with serious mental illness, who was the target of a recent police shooting, is back in jail after he was charged with violating a restraining order.
Warren Freeman, 52, was arrested Wednesday at around 1 a.m. and charged with contempt of court and trespassing. He was held without bail pursuant to the domestic violence statute, and appeared in court later on Wednesday morning for his advice-of-rights hearing in V.I. Superior Court on St. Croix.
Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross held the hearing at sidebar, out of view of the public, to enable the parties to discuss Freeman’s confidential medical information.
When open court resumed, Brow Ross said Freeman “appeared unable to understand” the proceedings, and continued the case to Feb. 8.
Freeman was previously arrested on Sept. 12, 2022, and charged with attempted murder, after police said he nearly struck several officers with a vehicle.
A family member called police for help because Freeman was creating a disturbance and making threats, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed in that case.
Freeman was sitting in a rental Jeep and reversed the vehicle suddenly, colliding with a police unit. He then put the vehicle in drive and accelerated towards several officers, who fired on the vehicle, according to the fact sheet.
The fact sheet does not include any information about which officers fired their weapons, how many bullet casings were recovered from the scene, or whether any of the bullets struck the Jeep.
Two witnesses said they heard three shots fired, and a third witness said it was unclear where the shots came from as all three officers on the scene had their guns drawn, according to the fact sheet.
No one was shot during the encounter.
Following his arrest for attempted murder, Freeman was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation while jailed at the Bureau of Corrections.
Prosecutors moved to dismiss the case with prejudice in November, after the Family Court issued an order granting the V.I. Health Department temporary physical custody of Freeman.
Brow Ross granted the motion on Nov. 23, and it’s unclear when Freeman was released from the Health Department’s custody.
On Jan. 19, Brow Ross granted a temporary restraining order to the family member who called police to help control Freeman before the shooting incident, according to the latest probable cause fact sheet filed Wednesday.
That person called police again Wednesday morning because Freeman was sleeping on a balcony in violation of the restraining order. Officers arrived to find Freeman, a “known mental patient and military veteran,” was “wet, and he appeared to have been intoxicated,” according to the fact sheet.
Police found a bottle of liquor nearby, and Freeman was unable to stand on his own, so officers helped him into a cruiser and transported him to the police station for booking, according to the fact sheet.
The government has long failed to provide basic mental health services to the territory’s most vulnerable citizens, and the Virgin Islands does not have an inpatient mental health facility where individuals facing criminal charges can be properly confined and treated.
Instead, individuals are jailed or sent to private facilities off-island, and are frequently released back to the streets without adequate care.
Senators in the 34th Legislature voted in December to approve Bill No. 34-0279, adopting the V.I. Behavioral Health Act to “provide for the first comprehensive public Behavioral Health Facility to treat individuals voluntarily and involuntarily who face behavioral health challenges.”
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. celebrated the bill’s passage during his State of the Territory Address on Jan. 23, but has yet to provide a timeline for implementation of the law.
Following a Legislative session, Government House typically publishes the governor’s transmittal letter to the Senate President, explaining his action on the bills passed by senators.
That did not happen after December’s session, and Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. has not responded to questions about the bills.
Government House recently issued a press release saying that Bryan had signed the recreational cannabis bill, but did not include information about any of the other bills passed in the last session, and it’s unclear which bills have been signed and which were vetoed.