ST. CROIX — The Taste of St. Croix will be back at its old venue, but in a new area Thursday night.
Instead of poolside at Divi Carina Bay Resort and Casino, activities this year will be held in the casino’s garden, banquet room and parking area.
This year, in addition to good food and good vibes, organizers are partnering with the V.I. government in its ongoing vaccination initiative.
And, instead of one night of sampling tasty food and wine during the 21st Taste of St. Croix, two other culinary events will follow on Friday and Saturday at The Buccaneer and The Fred.
Collin Hodge, president of A Taste of St. Croix, said the activities are the final events in a series that kicked off in September.
The highly anticipated Taste, which started 21 years ago this month, has not been held at Divi since it was damaged during the 2017 hurricanes. The event showcases “culinary greatness from across the island.”
“We are really excited for the opportunity to do this as we are working closely with the government. We know the governor and his cabinet have been trying to set the tone for normalcy in the community and give opportunities for vaccinated persons to come out and enjoy the island and the social scene again,” Hodge said.
On Friday, organizers will host “Sunset on the Terrace” at The Buccaneer Resort, and on Saturday, residents will have the choice of two seatings for “Bubbly Brunch” at The Fred in Frederiksted.
At Divi on Thursday night, a maximum of 250 people will be able to attend The Taste, according to Hodge, who said tickets are being snapped up.
“When we factor in the tickets sold, plus the sponsors and media in attendance, we have already hit our target numbers,” he said.
Last year, A Taste of St. Croix was canceled, but a smaller event was held this past spring. Hodge said as restrictions have been relaxed and vaccination numbers increase, his organization is ready to host an event “very close to what had been seen in prior years.”
“We are all seeing events evolve as the economy reopens. This has been a highly anticipated tourist-driven event on island,” he said
There has been a number of obstacles preventing A Taste of St. Croix from being held on the sprawling beachfront property at Divi Carina Bay Resort and Casnio. Following hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, and the damage to the resort, the event was moved to the streets of downtown Christiansted — with much success. In 2020, organizers were poised to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the event, when the coronavirus pandemic uprooted the plans as the world ground to a halt.
All tickets can be purchased online at www.tasteofstcroix.com.
Culinary events
Taste of St. Croix, 6 p.m., Thursday, at Divi Carina Bay Resort and Casino in the casino garden, parking lot and banquet room. Some of the island’s best restaurants and caterers on board. The popular Spectrum Band, and Unlimited Sounds with Norbin Felix and Hubert Bethelmie will entertain. Tickets are $95 and $150 for VIP access.
Sunset on the Terrace, 5:30 p.m., Friday, at The Buccaneer Resort. Attendees will be able to take in the breathtaking sunset views while enjoying live jazz and a four-course food demonstration by outstanding chefs. At the end of each course demonstration, attendees will be able to sample the delicious dishes paired with refreshing wines or cocktails. Tickets are $100.
Bubbly Brunch at The Fred, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Saturday. Attendees will enjoy three courses with a choice of wine or champagne while a popular DJ will entertain. Tickets are $85.