ST. CROIX – The Taste is on!
A micro version of St. Croix’s premier food and wine event, which was on a forced hiatus last year due to the global pandemic is back this year and at its former venue.
A public/private partnership has brought the event back to its longtime home of Divi Carina Bay Hotel and Casino, although it will be a micro-version of the traditional event, according to Collin Hodge, president of A Taste of St. Croix Inc.
Ticket sales opened Sunday and Hodge said he is collaborating with the V.I. Department of Tourism in showcasing some of St. Croix’s favorite culinary venues “to remind the world that the territory and particularly St. Croix is open and ready for business.”
“This event has been one of the most highly anticipated tourist-driven events on island and this year it will include dishes and recipes that are famous in the territory. We will feature some past winners and a number of other attractions,” Hodge said. “This primarily virtual culinary experience will also highlight locations on St. Croix that showcase the territory’s readiness in foods, spirits and entertainment as we reopen to the world post pandemic.”
A Taste of St. Croix, traditionally held at the sprawling beachfront property of Divi Carina Bay Resort, has seen a number of obstacles that have led to a scaled-back version. After 2017s twin hurricanes and the destruction of the resort, the event moved to the streets of downtown Christiansted — with much success — for two years. In 2020, when Taste was set to celebrate its 20th anniversary, the coronavirus pandemic uprooted those plans as the world slowly grinded to a halt.
“At that point after everything was shut down, we really did not know the fate of the event for the year,” Hodge said. “We postponed, not knowing if it would be for a month, or several months and ultimately we could not hold the event until now that vaccines have rolled out and CDC guidelines are being relaxed.”
This year’s event will be held April 29 through May 1, both with virtual and in-person events that will have very limited seating in some instances. Hodge said the weekend will be filmed and broadcast live. It will be produced in segments that will rebroadcast on various online platforms and television networks.
The schedule is as follows:
April 29 – 5:30 p.m. Virtual Tasting at Divi Carina Bay Resort & Casino’s garden, parking lot and banquet room. No tickets necessary. Open to the press and sponsors
April 30 – 5:30 p.m. Sunset on the Terrace at Buccaneer Resort from Limited tickets on sale at $85 and available to persons who have been vaccinated.
May 1 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. First seating to Bubbly Brunch and Food Presentation at The Fred in Frederiksted. Second seating is at 5 p.m. Tickets are $85.00 and limited to persons who have been been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte said he was happy to partner with Taste, noting culinary tourism is a growing and important niche in the travel industry. St. Croix, he said, has been garnering increasing attention as a must-visit culinary destination.
“From casual, beachside offerings to exquisite five-star options, the Big Island has something for everyone and Taste of St. Croix has done an excellent job of shining a spotlight on our enviable talent,” he said. “A virtual edition of Taste of St. Croix is an innovative way to connect with the many loyal fans of the event and to attract an even wider audience, enticing them to experience the island in person in the future.”
Boschulte said Tourism envisions the virtual Taste of St. Croix event as a unique opportunity to highlight culinary talent and spotlight the reopening of Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort & Casino.
“A virtual Taste of St. Croix will certainly complement our marketing initiatives and will invite would-be travelers to experience St. Croix where they can find out for themselves why St. Croix is the culinary capital not only of the USVI, but of the Caribbean,” he said.
Individuals can purchase tickets for events at EventBrite.com, and will have to pick them up prior to the event. Individuals with tickets to in-person events must show a vaccination card.
Hodge said that tickets purchased for $100 for last year’s event can be refunded through Eventbrite.com, but supporters can chose to donate the amount to Taste to assist with education initiatives that it promotes and supports annually.
“Last year’s cancelation was something none of us expected, but over time some people have been getting refunds and some have said they will leave the money to support our organization – which we truly appreciate,” Hodge said.