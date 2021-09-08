Property owners are being asked to pay up on delinquent taxes, or they run the risk of having their property auctioned off.
In today’s Daily News, the V.I. Tax Collector’s office is publishing a list of all property taxes delinquent since 2015.
All properties will be scheduled for auction if payment of the delinquent taxes, public sewer system user fees and interest is not received, or if an installment payment plan is not arranged within 30 days, according to government officials.
The office’s announcement comes following a Senate Finance Committee hearing last week, where senators questioned the Tax Collector’s Office on the $100 million owed to the V.I. government in delinquent taxes.
“This is a continued effort, to afford delinquent taxpayers with every possible accommodation to pay their taxes,” property tax collector Brent Leerdam said.
The Office of the Lieutenant Governor has a number of initiatives that assist property owners with managing tax delinquencies.
This includes full notice of property tax delinquency provided on each tax bill, a tax amnesty period of seven and one half months, a reduced deposit amount of 15% that a taxpayer is required to pay in order to begin an installment plan and providing payment plans to taxpayers who do not adversely affect their credit.
“With that focus on fairness and accountability, the Office of the Tax Collector is mindful of the responsibility to enforce the Virgin Islands laws related to property tax delinquency and to maintain fairness to all taxpayers, both on-time and delinquent,” Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach said in a prepared statement. According to Leerdam, the office is focusing on collecting the oldest delinquencies first.
Property owners will be removed from the list when they enter into a payment plan. However, payments must stay current to avoid being included in the auction sale process.
“We can’t put a time frame on the auction, but the ball is moving forward,” Leerdam said.
The Office of the Lieutenant Governor has had a history of difficulties in auctioning property, including a conspiracy and fraud scheme in 2012 and 2013 that manipulated the bidding process. Property owners who believe their names are included on the list in error should contact the Tax Collector’s Office, officials said.
Property tax payments may be made online at propertytax.vi.gov. For additional information, call the St. Croix office 340-773-6449 or the St. Thomas office at 340-774-2991.