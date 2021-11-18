Two days ago, the V. I. Economic Development Commission (EDC) approved a retroactive extension of the suspension of tax benefits for CBI Acquisitions, the operator of Caneel Bay Resort whose occupancy expires on Sept. 30, 2023.
We have one simple question. Why?
According to CBI manager Gary Engle, until the twin hurricanes in September 2017, CBI was raking in $40 million in revenue and taking home $9 million in profit each year. As an EDC beneficiary, however, they were exempt from making annual payments to the IRB of $2 million in gross receipts taxes, $1.9 million in corporate income taxes, and undisclosed amounts in personal income taxes, property taxes and excise taxes.
Why was CBI even allowed to continue receiving such generous tax benefits year-in and year-out after reaching such a profitable status?
Has CBI disclosed to the EDC the tens of millions of dollars in insurance payments they reportedly received post-hurricanes that were obviously not used to rebuild the resort?
Has CBI disclosed to the EDC the extent of the environmental contamination they caused at Caneel Bay and the likely cost of remediation?
When will the EDC stop enabling the richest and most profitable operators in the territory to avoid paying even a fraction of their fair share of the tax burden imposed on the rest of us?