Gov. Kenneth Mapp has hired and employed for years at taxpayer expense a special assistant whose sole job is to care for his ailing mother.
Mapp confirmed in an interview with The Daily News on Monday that the primary duties of Sylvia Archibald, one of four special assistants to the governor, are to care for Vashti Hewitt Mapp. Archibald is paid $51,000 per year in government salary plus benefits, according to Notices of Personnel Action — or NOPAs — obtained by The Daily News in August 2017 under an open records request.
Like all such documents for special assistants to the governor, the job description section of Archibald’s NOPA is blank. Mapp filled in that blank in an interview with The Daily News on Monday.
“Sylvia Archibald assists me with the care of my mother,” he said. “She worked in the Department of Human Services; she worked at the Herbert Grigg Home.”
Archibald’s NOPA shows she has worked for the government since June 22, 1998, and that she was elevated to the special assistant position on Feb. 2, 2015, about a month after Mapp’s inauguration on Jan. 5, 2015.
The government has ceased responding to requests for Notices of Personnel Action — documents that have been available to the public for years — following a decision by V.I. Attorney General Claude Walker earlier this year that the Personnel Division staff is not capable of redacting documents to sufficiently protect government employee privacy.
The decision to hire Archibald was made to allow Mapp to focus on his elected responsibilities, the governor said.
“When I came on board, I have been my mom’s primary caregiver,” Mapp said. “Obviously, doing this job, I can’t do that job full time.”
Regarding what Archibald’s duties specifically entail, Mapp provided a brief summary.
“Taking care of my mom,” he said. “Making sure my mom gets her meds, and eats and the different things that she’s required to do. My mom struggles with Alzheimer’s, so she need someone to be there and help her on a routine basis.”
Alzheimer’s disease is an incurable neurological disease that leads to memory loss and a lack of cognition, according to the National Institutes of Health website.
Mapp portrayed the hiring as routine and said it is a legitimate use of taxpayer money.
“It’s no different than when a governor is married and they hire two or three people to work with their wives to do different things,” he said. “I don’t think that there’s anything inappropriate that Government House personal staff can assist me with my mother’s care.”
The National Governors Association, of which Mapp is a member, maintains some best policy practices for governors. However, that organization declined to comment via a spokeswoman.
“We don’t have enough information on this issue to provide an accurate response at this time,” Brittany Donald, a public relations specialist for the Governors Association, said in an email to the Daily News.
However, some national experts on government ethics say the situation is anything but business as usual.
Scott Amey is the general counsel for the Project On Government Oversight, a nonpartisan nonprofit Washington, D.C., organization that routinely works with federal whistleblowers and has played a role in uncovering a number of scandals.
Perks are commonplace in some government service, Amey said. For example, some jurisdictions allow police officers to drive their patrol vehicles home, or allow canine officers working with service animals to let them live in the officer’s home, Amey said.
“There’s the fact that oftentimes there are perks on the job, but this seems to kind of serve a personal role for the governor, and not a public role,” he said.
The care of the governor’s mother is a delicate issue, especially given a long-term disease such as Alzheimer’s, Amey says. However, Mapp — not taxpayers — should cover the expense of her care, Amey said.
“There could be an argument made that by doing this on the government payroll that it’s freeing the government up to take care of the official business of being governor,” he said. “As sympathetic to that as I may be, I would still make the argument that the taxpayers shouldn’t be required to pay.”
Mapp is paid an annual salary of $150,000 per year, according to the Personnel Division. It remains unclear whether the government pays for his lodging on St. Thomas.
The situation is unique to her knowledge, said Hana Callaghan, director of the Government Ethics Program at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University in California. While the center doesn’t comment on the ethics of specific circumstances, Archibald’s hiring reflects on a larger discussion on the responsibility of elected officials with public funds, she said.
In many cases, state laws prohibit taxpayer-funded employees from conducting work directly for political campaigns, which is common practice in the territory, according to Callaghan.
For example, a few states are weighing whether or not to allow candidates — not elected officials — to spend political contributions on child care, she said.
“In terms of general ethical principles, how I like to frame this is public officials are in positions of trust,” Callaghan said. “We trust them with our treasury. We trust them to act on our behalf. We delegate authority to them, trusting them to always look out for our interests. They are in essence in a fiduciary relationship.”
Spending money on personal matters is a violation of public trust, Callaghan said.
“There are certain duties that they assume on taking office,” she said, of elected officials. “One of those is the duties of loyalty. Using taxpayer money for a personal benefit as opposed to a public benefit would violate public trust. That really is the difference.”
The similarities between hiring an assistant to take care of a governor’s wife’s scheduling and hiring someone to care for the governor’s mother are superficial,” Callaghan said. “In many cases, a governor’s wife serves as a public figure.
“That’s the distinction, when the first lady is acting as basically a staffer, an agent of the government when they are representing the state or the agency,” she said.
The notion that family care frees up the governor to perform his elected duties is also dubious from an ethical perspective, and represents something of a slippery slope, according to Callaghan.
“You could extend that argument further, to ‘My children have to go to private school and taxpayers should pay for it’ in an area with bad schools,” she said.
Voters will decide what is ethical, Mapp said on Monday.
“The public will make a decision whether they think that’s worthy or unworthy,” he said.
