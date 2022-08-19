A proposal that would have required the V.I. Taxicab Commission to conduct a feasibility study on the potential impact of ride sharing services like Uber and Lyft was dead on arrival in a hearing of the Legislature’s Finance Committee on Thursday.
Taxi representatives also said Thursday that after 17 years, the commission’s board has approved a 50% increase in tariffs, which is anticipated to go into effect at the end of the month.
The feasibility study made up a portion of Bill No. 34-0249, sponsored by Sen. Genevieve Whitaker, but the senator said she would amend and remove that section of the bill after hearing from taxi drivers.
Whitaker emphasized that “I am open to suggestions,” and “I’ve moved forward already with removing the feasibility study.”
In terms of the tariff, driver Gerard Steven said drivers are “getting the same money when gas was $2.59 and traveling the same distance for the same pay,” as the tariff has not been increased for 17 years.
“We feel like we’re in captivity when it comes to rate increase,” Steven said.
The tariff has remained flat while the cost of commodities has increased, and “I would like to ask all businesses on St. Croix to go back to the prices in 2005 and see who will survive,” he added.
Acting Director Vernice Gumbs said the commission’s board voted on June 29 for an overall increase of the current tariff by 50%, and to revisit that figure every three years.
Sen. Novelle Francis Jr. asked what the impact would be on the cost of a trip from Christiansted to Rohlsen Airport, and driver Samuel “Mighty Pat” Ferdinand said it’s currently $16, so the 50% increase would add $8 and bring the total to $24.
“It’s been 17 years, 17 long years. And the cost of fuel, the cost of grocery, the cost of everything have gone up significantly during that period of time — it’s only fair — not to mention the maintenance and our road conditions, and the impact to your taxis that have been subject to that type of damage,” Francis said.
He urged the taxicab commission to increase the tariff more often and help drivers.
“I implore, I beg the commission, do your job, take action, so we don’t have to create parachute legislation and put the senators in this position,” Francis said.
Taxi drivers had nothing positive to say about the possibility of ride sharing services eventually being allowed in the Virgin Islands.
Driver Alphonse Stalliard called for a town hall meeting to get input from drivers on various aspects of the bill, but said clearly he is “not in favor of Uber driving in the V.I. as it would be a financial detriment to the taxi driving community.”
Ferdinand explained that senators previously passed a law that individuals could possess no more than two taxi medallions, in anticipation of the impact of ride sharing services.
“The guys with the money, they’re going to buy 20-30 cars, and then they’re going to put us to drive the cars, become slaves again,” Ferdinand said. “And if we refuse to drive those cars, they’re going to bring in the people to drive those cars.”
Ferdinand told senators to “remember, this is the last business owned by Black people in the territory, is the taxi.”
Gumbs said that while Uber and Lyft can provide convenience, “it comes also with a lot of problems, to include rapes, murders, and the like.”
Senators also panned the possibility of ride sharing services in the territory, and while some advocated for an app that can help customers find available drivers, they said the taxi industry must be protected from competition.
“We know modern things are coming, but let’s not get rid of what we have and what is working presently to start looking at something new. Let’s enhance what we have and make this taxi industry great for the territory,” said Sen. Dwayne DeGraff.
“The taxi industry in the Virgin Islands have been a local business for donkey years. The taxi business support a lot of families, especially on the island of St. Thomas. I think we have 1,000 taxi drivers on St. Thomas. That’s a significant number of individuals working in the industry. And on St. Croix I think the numbers were 200 and something,” said Sen. Kurt Vialet.
Vialet said he did not support the feasibility study because “we know what the local market really is. We need to conduct a feasibility study as to how the taxi drivers are going to better be able to serve the people of the Virgin Islands and how they’re going to expand their routes and be more flexible in terms of what they’re doing. But I know that if we’re supposed to bring Uber and Lyft, as convenient as it is for us when we go to the mainland, it’s really going to destroy the taxi industry in the Virgin Islands and that’s just the reality because we’re small.”
The bill also calls for the commission to publish maximum rates no later than Jan. 10 of each year, allows for a $1 surcharge during spikes in fuel prices, as were seen during the pandemic, and calls for disputes between drivers and passengers over tariffs to be settled by the V.I. Police or an official at the Office of the Taxicab Commission.
Whitaker said she has submitted amendments to the bill for future consideration.