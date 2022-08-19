A proposal that would have required the V.I. Taxicab Commission to conduct a feasibility study on the potential impact of ride sharing services like Uber and Lyft was dead on arrival in a hearing of the Legislature’s Finance Committee on Thursday.

Taxi representatives also said Thursday that after 17 years, the commission’s board has approved a 50% increase in tariffs, which is anticipated to go into effect at the end of the month.

