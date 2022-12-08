The Virgin Islands Taxicab Commission will hold its annual veteran medallion auction on Dec.14, 15 and 16. This auction is open to Virgin Islands veterans of the U.S. armed services only.
Applications can be picked up at the Taxicab Commission’s office from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bid forms must be deposited in the bid box no later than 10 a.m. on the day of the auction.
Applications must be taken to the Office of Veterans Affairs for verification of eligibility as a U.S. Virgin Islands veteran on the island for which the bid is scheduled. Bid applicants must be present at the time of auction. Bid envelopes will be publicly opened on the dates and times indicated.
The minimum acceptable bid is set at $20,000 for St. Thomas, $20,000 for St. John and $8,000 for St. Croix.
For questions or additional information, call (340) 693-4211.
Any person(s) who purchases a medallion at the auction pursuant to this subsection is prohibited from transferring said medallion by sale, lease, or otherwise, within three years of purchase. Thereafter such transfer or sale must be to another eligible veteran. Only approved buyers may submit a bid
Two (2) medallions for each island will be auctioned to approved U.S. Virgin Islands Veterans on the following dates and times:
• St. John – Wednesday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m. St. John Administrator’s Office
• St. Thomas – Thursday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m. Property & Procurement Conference Room 1st floor
• St. Croix – Friday, Dec. 16, 11 a.m. Property & Procurement Conference
A 10% down payment of bid amount (nonrefundable deposit if the sale is not
consummated) is required at the time of the bid, or no later than 3:00 pm on the same
day. This down payment must be paid by money order or certified check, payable to the
Government of the Virgin Islands. No payment will be accepted in cash. The remaining
balance of 90% must be paid in a like manner within ten (10) days after the date of the
auction sale at which time, a Certificate of Entitlement and the Medallion will be issued.
If the sale is not consummated within the allotted ten (10) days, the second highest bidder
will automatically be awarded the bid.
