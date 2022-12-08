The Virgin Islands Taxicab Commission will hold its annual veteran medallion auction on Dec.14, 15 and 16. This auction is open to Virgin Islands veterans of the U.S. armed services only.

Applications can be picked up at the Taxicab Commission’s office from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bid forms must be deposited in the bid box no later than 10 a.m. on the day of the auction.