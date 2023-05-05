ST. THOMAS — At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr. lambasted the Taxicab Commission and its executive director in a press release on Thursday for its lack of communication and failure to provide services and perform basic functions.

The commission announced a temporary closure of its Sub Base office in late April due to environmental reasons. According to a press release issued at the time, the commission’s landlord, the Property and Procurement Department, advised management to close the office for testing, cleaning, remediation and sanitation.