ST. THOMAS — At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr. lambasted the Taxicab Commission and its executive director in a press release on Thursday for its lack of communication and failure to provide services and perform basic functions.
The commission announced a temporary closure of its Sub Base office in late April due to environmental reasons. According to a press release issued at the time, the commission’s landlord, the Property and Procurement Department, advised management to close the office for testing, cleaning, remediation and sanitation.
No reopening date was provided.
According to the press release from Bolques’s office, Taxicab Commission Executive Director Vernice Gumbs has not implemented e-government protocols or collaborated with other departments, agencies, boards or commissions to find an alternative workspace while offices remain closed.
“Even in this hybrid and remote work era, leadership in those roles must still be held accountable for executing and completing their tasks and responsibilities,” Bolques said.
Bolques, in his statement, claimed that the commission has no online service option for those who need license plates, medallions, renewals or some other service.
“This is the livelihood and main or only source of income for these people, and the entire commission is responsible for this lapse in management, execution, customer service, and overall interest in assisting them,” Bolques said, adding that he personally tried to contact the office numerous times without success.
Executive Director Gumbs did not return a call from the Daily News.
The Taxicab Commission has drawn ire from members of the Legislature on several occasions in the last year alone.
During an August 2022 budget meeting, lawmakers threatened an Inspector General audit. After two hours of questioning, Commission Chairperson Loretta Lloyd and Gumbs, the then-acting executive director, admitted that the budget they had provided was actually the one used for the 2022 fiscal year.
Lloyd told the Legislature “we don’t have the right figures, we don’t have the right numbers, we don’t have the revenues, we don’t have the expenditures, we don’t have the actuals, we don’t have those.”
Former executive directors Linda Smith and Shane Benjamin accused the commission’s board of troubling behavior, including not allowing Benjamin to reprimand employees for misconduct and vacating two positions without rehiring, during a Committee on Government Operations and Consumer Protection meeting the following month.
In response to the commission’s dysfunction, then-Sen. Janelle Sarauw sponsored Bill 34-0272, which would have empowered the executive director to hire the staff needed to operate and manage the commission’s office.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. vetoed the bill in the final days of 2022.
“As a matter of policy, the concerns to be addressed with the Taxicab Commission cannot be resolved by removing responsibility charged to the commission and simply placing it with the executive director,” he wrote at the time.