ST. THOMAS — A teacher living on St. Thomas has been arrested and extradited to Colorado to face child sex assault charges.
James Dingle, 63, was arrested on a warrant out of Routt County, Colo., and “charged with two class three felonies of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust,” according to a news report by the Steamboat Pilot & Today in Steamboat Springs, Colo.
Dingle formerly lived in Routt County and had moved to the Virgin Islands “where he recently began work at a school,” according to the Colorado news report. “Dingle had left the Hayden School District earlier this year, which is where the alleged offenses were reported to have occurred.”
Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Jeremy Honaker confirmed Monday that Dingle was living on St. Thomas, and said he is being investigated for violations of the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act of 2006.
Ananta Pancham, communications director at Antilles School on St. Thomas, responded to questions from The Daily News on Tuesday, and said Dingle had recently been hired but was not actually working at the school at the time of his arrest.
“James Dingle never started work at Antilles, though he did receive an employment contract from us — to begin in August — after he passed a background check. When it came to our attention that he was arrested, we immediately dissolved his contract before he actually worked for the school. Most importantly, he was never in contact with any students,” Pancham said in an email.
Dingle is scheduled to appear for his initial court hearing in Colorado today, according to Routt County court records.