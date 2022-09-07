One month into the 2022-2023 school year, the departure of about 100 teachers from the St. Thomas-St. John school district has led to shortages at the Julius E. Sprauve School, where the principal and vice principal have had to step in to teach some classes. After two years of starts and stops due to the COVID-19 pandemic, parents are frustrated by continued struggles at the island’s only public school.
“I’m so upset beyond words,” said Moremi Aderohunmu whose son is in eighth grade. “When I asked my son how his first week of school was, he was like, ‘We don’t have a teacher.’ We had an emergency meeting for grades 5 through 8 with Ms. Bully the other day and she informed us that the fifth and sixth grade classes don’t have teachers at all. She and the assistant principal have been having to step in and teach those classes along with paraprofessionals.”
Sprauve Principal Michelle Rogers-Bully directed questions about the shortage to V.I. Education Department Public Relations Director Cynthia Graham, who shared information supplied by St. Thomas-St. John District Superintendent Dr. Stefan Jurgen.
“What was different about this year in comparison to years prior is that many teachers opted to leave at their exact anniversary date,” Jurgen said of the 100 teachers who retired or resigned, or international teachers who returned home. “Years ago, teachers would hold on beyond their anniversary date and remain in their position until the end of the year to take the children through a grading period. This gave us a good heads-up about most of the teachers that were not returning.”
There was an uptick of resignations just two weeks before school was set to begin Aug. 8, Jurgen said.
“This timeframe just didn’t provide enough time to secure replacements for the last separations,” he said. “Considering teacher shortage is a national issue, I think we in the V.I. fared relatively well because we started planning early.”
Lucy Remington, whose son is in third grade, shared that his class went without a certified teacher for the entire 2021-2022 school year. It was an extra blow to a class that was halfway through their kindergarten year when the pandemic pushed students into virtual learning.
“Last year they had a young assistant teacher in her early 20s, pretty much just out of school, and she didn’t really have experience leading a classroom but she did an incredible job,” said Remington. “It was challenging for her because as an assistant teacher, she’s there to learn. She didn’t expect to have to lead the class herself. She was kind of just thrown into the fire.”
Paraprofessionals are supported at the school with instructional resources like subject-specific resources including books, pacing guides, and access to previously developed lesson plans, said Jurgen.
“We continue to invest in our paraprofessionals because they are the immediate go-to to ensure that quality instruction continues, even when the certified teacher is absent,” he said.
Several parents asserted that teachers’ salaries are not competitive enough to attract new hires, which has contributed to the teacher shortage.
Full-time V.I. teaching positions listed at www.governmentjobs.com — special education teacher, vocational teacher, secondary education teacher, and elementary school teacher — each have a posted annual salary of $46,679.60. By comparison, the average public school teacher salary in the U.S. in 2021 was $65,090 according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The cost of living in the Virgin Islands is about 1.25 times higher than in the U.S., according to www.livingcost.org.
“The staff and faculty at Sprauve School are really doing the best they can with the tools they’re given,” said Remington. “The Department of Education says there aren’t enough applicants but they aren’t making it easy for people to earn a living. They’re not paying a competitive salary.”
The Education Department recently sent out an appeal for retirees and degree holders to apply for substitute teaching positions, which pay $22 per hour — markedly higher than the $14.34 national average, according to ZipRecruiter.
Jurgen reported that Education recently replaced six Sprauve teachers who separated from the system, but there’s been a delay in some international teachers receiving clearance from the embassy to leave their respective countries and report for duty in the Virgin Islands. Additionally, Jurgen said, a local hire was secured last week.
Andretti Williams, who attended Sprauve herself and whose son went to the school for second and third grade, decided to send her son to another school this year after noting a shift in the school atmosphere.
“The love that they poured in when I was there was not there when my son was at Sprauve School,” said Williams. “It’s nothing to do with the teachers; I think they’re just tired and they aren’t getting the pay they deserve. I felt my son wasn’t growing. He was stagnant. I don’t blame the teachers. I think the government needs to step up and pay the teachers what they deserve.”
Jurgen said the Education will continue to look for “quality local replacements,” communicate with Sprauve administration regarding the arrival of international teachers, and provide additional support to paraprofessionals.
At press time Tuesday, the job listings link on the DOE website returned a 404-page not found error. Those interested in applying for a substitute for full-time teaching position can apply at www.governmentjobs.com. For more information on substitute teaching positions, call 340-774-0100 or email subteacher@vide.vi.