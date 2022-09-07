One month into the 2022-2023 school year, the departure of about 100 teachers from the St. Thomas-St. John school district has led to shortages at the Julius E. Sprauve School, where the principal and vice principal have had to step in to teach some classes. After two years of starts and stops due to the COVID-19 pandemic, parents are frustrated by continued struggles at the island’s only public school.

“I’m so upset beyond words,” said Moremi Aderohunmu whose son is in eighth grade. “When I asked my son how his first week of school was, he was like, ‘We don’t have a teacher.’ We had an emergency meeting for grades 5 through 8 with Ms. Bully the other day and she informed us that the fifth and sixth grade classes don’t have teachers at all. She and the assistant principal have been having to step in and teach those classes along with paraprofessionals.”