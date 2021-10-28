TORTOLA — Some Elmore Stoutt High School students are returning to virtual classes today following mold discovery at the campus at the Clarence Thomas Limited Building campus that left many sickened.
Meanwhile, students at the junior high campus in Lower Estate showed up for school only to be sent back home after teachers staged a sickout. The junior high campus houses seventh- through ninth-graders while the Clarence Thomas campus temporarily houses 10th- through 12th-graders until post-hurricane repairs are completed at the high school.
Late Tuesday night, school officials told parents of the upperclassmen at the Clarence Thomas campus that it will be shuttered for a deep clean from mold. Officials estimated students “will be online for the rest of this week and for next week.” In-person classes are expected to resume Nov. 6, but likely on a double-shift system, according to officials.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday teachers at the junior school in Lower Estate, staged a sickout. The move caused Education officials to cancel classes for the rest of the day for seventh- through ninth-grade students.
The sickout appeared to have gained the support of the Executive Committee of the BVI Teachers Union, which issued a statement, noting that it stands with teachers in the territory.
“Our teachers are tired and frustrated. Our cries, though acknowledged, seem to be falling on deaf ears,” the statement read. “We the teachers of the BVI, have always gone above and beyond for the students of the territory, many times sacrificing ourselves.”
The union also urged making schools and teachers a top focus.
“The conditions of our schools and the treatment of our teachers must be a priority, not a reaction. Today, we are guided by the declaration, ‘our working conditions and environment are the students’ learning conditions and environment,’” the release stated.
Education Minister Dr. Natalio Wheatley told The Daily News he is working on finding out the reasons for the teacher sickout after talking with union officials.
“I am investigating the reasons for the absences,” he said. “The teachers union informed me that this was not an action planned by the teachers union.”
According to Wheatley, he and other officials met at the beginning of the school year “with over 250 teachers to hear their concerns.” The teachers union subsequently wrote to him outlining requests including a stipend of $300 for teachers, a salary review and mold maintenance among others.
“All the requests were given full approval. Money was budgeted for the payment of the stipends” and salary increments “and they are currently being processed,” Wheatley told The Daily News.
“We are committed to ongoing dialogue and positive engagement with teachers. I support teachers in having their concerns addressed. I believe that we can work constructively to solve these challenges,” he said in an emailed statement Wednesday night.
Earlier that day, he addressed the issue of mold remediation during a radio interview, noting that the BVI government had spent over $2 million on improving air quality at the Clarence Thomas campus and believes “there was mold cleaning at the school before.”
“In terms of this latest challenge with mold, I can’t specifically say I know about that…we do mold cleaning on an ongoing basis,” Wheatley said. “If it ever came to my attention that the CTL Building had mold, I would move on it immediately.”
The Education minister said his office is working on the issue.
“I believe actions were being taken before in getting quotes,” for cleaning, he said. “Once I found out about it, I called the mold guy myself and I said ‘you start tomorrow and I’ll work out the details after.’ If I get some blows for not going through the proper protocols and procedure, I’ll take it. That’s my approach to it.”