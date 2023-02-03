Students at Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School on St. Thomas sat outside Thursday because mold is making classrooms unbearable, and students at Joseph A. Gomez Elementary School are breathing fumes from a stagnant pool of sewage on campus, according to the president of the local teachers’ union.
“The teachers say that they’re getting sick,” said Leontyne Jones, president of the American Federation of Teachers for the St. Thomas-St. John District.
Teachers at Boschulte school collectively agreed that conditions had become too bad to keep students indoors, and conducted classes in the open-air corridors outside, Jones said.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said during the State of the Territory Address on Jan. 23 that “the fixation on building maintenance masks the true mission of education — graduating students that are competent and capable.”
But Jones said that students can’t focus on learning without clean air, water, and other basic necessities that should be available to them at school.
“It’s just very uncomfortable, it’s very difficult to learn in an environment like that, and why is no one doing anything?” Jones said.
When asked about the issues, Education Department spokeswoman Cynthia Graham responded in an email Thursday night, and said that “Maintenance employees responded to the complaints of mold at BCB. Remediation will occur with an independent contractor, as well as proper cleaning. In the interim, accommodations will be provided to the affected classrooms.”
Special Education students at Boschulte, some in wheelchairs, were among those forced to sit outside Thursday because of the conditions inside the school, said Jones, who described the sight as “jarring.”
She said plumbing issues also plague the campus, and school administrators have done everything they can to fix the problem with limited available resources, but the Education Department had not responded to requests for maintenance.
Gomez school has sewage and stagnant water near the playground, and “they’re doing things to mask the smell,” but “you can’t keep putting chlorine tablets in the water,” Jones said.
The classrooms near the sewage don’t have air conditioning, and teachers are unable to open the windows because of the stench, leaving students in sweltering classrooms, she said.
Graham said there is no smell at the school.
“As for Gomez Elementary, there is no stench impacting the campus. Waste Management performs routine checks to monitor the levels,” Graham wrote in the email Thursday night.
The 2017 hurricanes damaged or destroyed many schools that had long been suffering from a lack of routine maintenance, and teachers have been crying out for years for more focus on school repairs.
At a meeting in Washington D.C. in December 2018, Gov.-elect Bryan chastised then Gov. Kenneth Mapp’s administration for a perceived snail’s pace in fixing schools.
“Rebuilding our schools is central to our work in continuing the recovery ...we will remain proactive in our efforts to establish a relationship with administrators, teachers, and parents in assessing the real needs of our learning infrastructure and the needs of our students,” he said at the time.
Jones and other educators protested outside the Legislature on Jan. 23 as Bryan entered to give the State of the Territory Address — his fifth since his comments in D.C. as governor-elect — echoing prior complaints and requests that have yet to be addressed.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.