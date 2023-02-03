Students at Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School on St. Thomas sat outside Thursday because mold is making classrooms unbearable, and students at Joseph A. Gomez Elementary School are breathing fumes from a stagnant pool of sewage on campus, according to the president of the local teachers’ union.

“The teachers say that they’re getting sick,” said Leontyne Jones, president of the American Federation of Teachers for the St. Thomas-St. John District.

