Teachers picket outside of the Legislature as Gov. Bryan arrives to give the State of the Territory Address.

 Daily News photo by NICK HEINEMANN

ST. THOMAS — Teachers protested outside the Legislature on St. Thomas Monday night as Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. arrived to deliver his fifth State of the Territory Address, reiterating the same requests they’ve been making since the 2017 hurricanes.

“We’re out here protesting the poor conditions of our schools, and a lot of the things can be fixed now, they don’t have to wait for FEMA,” said Leontyne Jones, president of the American Federation of Teachers for the St. Thomas-St. John District.

