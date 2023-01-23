ST. THOMAS — Teachers protested outside the Legislature on St. Thomas Monday night as Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. arrived to deliver his fifth State of the Territory Address, reiterating the same requests they’ve been making since the 2017 hurricanes.
“We’re out here protesting the poor conditions of our schools, and a lot of the things can be fixed now, they don’t have to wait for FEMA,” said Leontyne Jones, president of the American Federation of Teachers for the St. Thomas-St. John District.
Jones provided a typed list of infrastructure problems that teachers are asking the administration to address, including several holdovers from previous years, and said they want to ensure that Virgin Islands children have the bare minimum they need to learn.
The list includes “severe cafeteria staff shortages,” closure of all but six cafeterias in the district, frequent water outages or brown water, a sewage stench at Gomez Elementary School, pest problems, air conditioner outages, moldy classrooms and modular units, plumbing problems, and numerous other building issues.
Meanwhile, there’s “no solution in sight,” Jones said. “We were out here last year doing the same thing.”
“I got involved because a lot of things are broken and of course it hurts the children,” said Nancy Liburd, who has been an educator for 40 years and works as a teacher at Julius E. Sprauve School on St. John.
Liburd says teachers are stuck teaching in moldy modular classrooms that were meant as temporary stop-gaps while traditional school buildings were repaired or rebuilt after the 2017 hurricanes.
“They have a three-year warranty,” Jones said.
More than five years later, the modulars are starting to show their age.
“They’re leaking. There’s issues,” Liburd said.
Jones agreed that the modulars are not holding up.
She and Liburd both emphasized that they’re supportive of the Bryan administration, and are asking him to step up and take care of these problems.
During his speech, Bryan spoke to his plans to improve education in the territory.
“As projected, we are poised to see a crescendo of projects in construction this year. These projects include the $160 million rebuild of the first new school in decades on St. Croix, the Arthur Richards pre-K through 8 school. This school is scheduled to break ground in February of this year,” Bryan said.
He emphasized that education in the territory is free from Head Start through college and vocational training.
“But, the fixation on building maintenance masks the true mission of education – graduating students that are competent and capable. We must not lose sight of that mission,” Bryan said.
“This past year, we implemented several interventions to assist our students in getting up to standard. But to be truly successful, we must make a community-wide commitment to promoting academic achievement from the cradle to the career. We must commit to encouraging literacy and numeracy at every opportunity,” he added.
Julia Joseph-Mingo, a special education paraprofessional at Sprauve School on St. John, said students can’t learn in uncomfortable buildings in need of repair.
“I know it’s hard, but we can’t have excuses if we want the scores to get better,” Joseph-Mingo said. “The environment is holding kids back.”
An educator for 22 years with a son currently in the school, Joseph-Mingo said St. Johnian children should be able to go to school on St. John.
Instead, teenagers who finish at Sprauve must travel by ferry to high school on St. Thomas, and “it’s really a hardship to catch a ferry,” Joseph-Mingo said.
During his speech, Bryan said the Education Department, “will utilize $138 million in American Rescue Plan allotments to reform, rebuild, and rebrand public education.”
Some of that funding will be earmarked for upgrading security at schools, as “we saw school violence escalate as students transitioned into the classrooms” after the pandemic, Bryan said. “Electrical upgrades, security cameras, intercom systems, egress and ingress areas, emergency lighting, and a lot of training will be completed to address this issue. Scopes of work are in the preparation stage and will be ongoing starting summer of 2023.”
Bryan also said that, “We have committed to bringing teachers’ starting salaries over the last three years to $48,000 and I am not going to stop until it’s over $50,000,” in an effort to attract new teachers.
But Jones said the union’s main concern at this point is ensuring teachers and students have safe, healthy school buildings in which to learn.
“The salaries are coming, they’re getting their last raises right now,” Jones said, and negotiations will begin again in May.
“We’re just asking for basic needs,” Jones said.
