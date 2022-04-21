The doors of the building at Government House in Christiansted, St. Croix rattled against the racket of over 50 teachers, students, parents, and concerned residents who came out late Wednesday afternoon to protest deteriorating conditions at public schools.
A complete rebuild of public schools is underway, but the protracted process, which started after the decimation of the territory’s infrastructure in 2017 by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, has left schools in a prolonged state of disrepair.
Armed with bullhorns and picket signs, the crowd on St. Croix vehemently chanted “no justice, no peace” while St. Croix Federation of Teachers President Rosa Soto-Thomas demanded officials from the building come out to address the concerns.
Protesters said most school cafeterias are closed, mold continues to grow in every building, leaking roofs and antiquated plumping are present on every campus, electrical issues are rampant, and the facility walls are crumbling.
The territorywide problems spurred not only members of the St. Croix Federation of Teachers to take action, but their counterparts on St. Thomas. In solidarity, at 4 p.m. St. Thomas attendees marched from the Emancipation Garden to the V.I. Legislature.
“Things are not normal, and we don’t want them to become normal,” said Leontyne Jones, president of the St. Thomas-St. John Federation of Teachers.
“The members want answers,” said Jones, who took over as local union leader in September.
“I’m hoping that all of our elected officials listen to us, work with us,” she added. “I want us to work together to fix the school system. It’s in bad shape, and it’s embarrassing.”
George Bordenave, the senior national representative for the local chapter of American Federation of Teachers, said union leaders recently met with Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and showed him some of the issues with school buildings, including a corner of a roof at Kean High School that was peeled back by the 2017 hurricanes and still hasn’t been fixed.
“He was in disbelief,” Bordenave said.
Bordenave emphasized that teachers are not protesting for staff pay increases, but largely for school repairs, and “they need to hire maintenance people.”
On St. Croix, while all protesters agreed public schools posed health and safety hazards, Taina Velez said she showed up to highlight the need for school nurses — a necessity many schools have gone without as she attested to from experience.
“I have a special needs son and this week I got a call that the nurse would not be in for the week so my son had to stay home because there is no nurse to give him his formula feedings,” Velez said who added her son has a gestational tube that allows him to eat but requires a nurse on campus to administer.
Ajahri Crump, a student at Lew Muckle Elementary School, said everything at his school was dated including the playground, the tables, the cafeteria, the supplies, the restrooms, and the classroom furniture.
“The only thing that’s new at Lew Muckle is that one hand sanitizing station they put in,” Crump said with a giggle referencing the stations placed in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.
“It’s all old, real old,” Crump said.
Though nothing has been done since the protest to correct the far-reaching problems, according to Jones on April 11 Bryan took a tour of two St. Thomas schools — Jane Tuitt Elementary School and Kean High .
“There’s nothing like witnessing the problems to fully understand why these buildings need urgent attention and repair,” Jones said in a release issued after the protest.
Government House issued a statement after 7 p.m., long after the protest was over, noting that Bryan was addressing the “planned demonstrations.”
“While we understand that there are still many longstanding issues that require attention, it is this administration’s focus and ultimate goal to continue to address those issues in the interest of our hard-working government and private-sector employees,” Bryan said. “I look forward to our continued efforts and discussions with labor leaders to help address all of these issues for the betterment of all workers.”
In an earlier statement, Government House announced that Bryan tested positive for COVID, but was asymptomatic, fully vaccinated/boosted, and would self-quarantine until April 27, meaning no public activities through next week.
— Daily News Reporter Suzanne Carlson contributed to this report.