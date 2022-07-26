A 19-year-old man is facing serious charges after police said he smothered a woman with a garbage bag during a domestic dispute, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.

Patterson Alleyne III, turned himself in to police Sunday and was charged with first-degree assault with intent to commit murder, second-degree assault, and disturbance of the peace by threats. He was charged pursuant to the territory’s domestic violence statute and held without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday.

