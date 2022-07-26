A 19-year-old man is facing serious charges after police said he smothered a woman with a garbage bag during a domestic dispute, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Patterson Alleyne III, turned himself in to police Sunday and was charged with first-degree assault with intent to commit murder, second-degree assault, and disturbance of the peace by threats. He was charged pursuant to the territory’s domestic violence statute and held without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
The case began on July 21, when police responded to a report of a domestic violence assault at Croixville Apartments.
The victim said Alleyne had accused her of infidelity, and she described his anger growing into violence, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
The victim said she tried to flee the assault, but Alleyne grabbed her by her hair and pinned her down, according to the fact sheet.
The victim told police Alleyne placed a garbage bag over her mouth and “she was in fear for her life and was then able to push Alleyne off her with thoughts that he would kill her,” according to the fact sheet.
In court Monday, Territorial Public Defender Ramiro Orozco argued that there was no intent to commit murder, and noted that Alleyne does not have any prior criminal history, but Assistant V.I. Attorney General Amie Simpson said that’s unsurprising given his young age.
Simpson also noted that strangulation assaults are one of the most dangerous kinds of domestic violence in terms of lethality, and she said prosecutors are concerned for the victim’s safety.
Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross ordered Alleyne released to his father’s third-party custody after posting 10% of a $1,000 bond, and ordered him not to have contact with the victim. She also ordered him to remain under house arrest while not working.
During the court hearing, there was confusion about Alleyne’s name, and his father, Patterson Alleyne Sr., clarified that he named two sons after himself, and Patterson Alleyne Jr. is a different person than the defendant.
