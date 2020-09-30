ST. THOMAS — A group of teen boys were involved in a shooting around midnight Sunday that left one injured and two others in custody.
According to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima, the shooting occurred on Moravian Highway on St. Thomas, and officers traveling to the scene “noticed a silver vehicle passing them at a high rate of speed.” Police followed the vehicle to Schneider Hospital, where one of the passengers, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to the emergency room for treatment.
Officers found a firearm in the vehicle, so they took the driver and another passenger, both 15, into custody and charged them each with constructive possession of an unlicensed firearm, Derima said. Constructive possession means that the weapon was found in their possession but neither claimed ownership.
Derima did not say whether police have identified who shot the 17-year-old, nor did he provide any information about potential suspects.
“Juvenile gun possession is one of the threats to public safety in the territory. As parents we must ensure that our children understand the danger,” District Police Chief Steven Philip said in a statement.
Philip urged parents and guardians to be vigilant and make sure their children don’t have access to guns.
The news release issued Tuesday came one day after V.I. Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor and St. Croix District Chief Sidney Elskoe held a press conference where they reminded the public that police are continuing to seek information about other unsolved shootings involving young teens, including homicides.
Aaron Ashby, 14, and his cousin Rique Ashby were shot to death July 9 at Tutu Hi-Rise housing community on St. Thomas, and 16-year-old Tintawee Christian was shot to death Aug. 17 in Sion Farm, St. Croix. Velinor said police are asking for any information that might lead to their killers.
Sunday’s shooting is under investigation by the Youth Investigation Bureau. Anyone with information about this incident or other crimes is urged to call 911, the Youth Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.