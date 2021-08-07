ST. THOMAS — An 18-year-old has been charged in connection with a robbery investigation that already resulted in four other people being arrested for constructive firearm possession.
Ja’haile Clendinen was arrested July 30 and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. Unable to post $25,000, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
According to an affidavit filed by police, investigators were following up on a stolen white Jeep Wrangler that had been recovered after the suspects led police on a chase through Charlotte Amalie. The driver had been captured on surveillance video, and police went to Clendinen’s mother’s home and positively identified him as the driver.
In an interview with investigators, Clendinen admitted that “Yes, I was driving the vehicle and I had no clue that the vehicle was stolen. Also I did not know that the police was chasing me,” according to the police affidavit.
The investigation began at 12:29 a.m. Monday, when officers responded to a robbery in progress on Veterans Drive in the vicinity of the Vendor’s Plaza. The victims reported that after coming to a stop at the traffic light, someone rear-ended their white 2018 Jeep Wrangler. When the victims exited their vehicle to inspect the damage, they were approached by an armed male dressed in all black. The armed male and other suspects then fled the area in the victims’ vehicle, according to police.
At 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers on routine patrol observed the stolen 2018 Jeep Wrangler with three male occupants at Gottlieb Gas Station, and the suspects then fled the area in an attempt to evade officers. The vehicle was later located in Mahogany Estate after police received a tip from a citizen regarding the vehicle’s location.
Officers searched the area and saw the three men leaving the area in a green sedan, and conducted a traffic stop. Police said the three men were in the sedan along with a young woman, who was acting as a getaway driver.
Inside the sedan, officers discovered a firearm with an extended magazine, and police charged all four occupants — Raekoi J. Evans, 21; Evonte A. Rey, 18; Kevon V. Barclette, 20; and T’Keyjah G. Austrie, 20 — with constructive possession of an unlicensed firearm with an obliterated serial number. Constructive possession means none of the four claimed ownership of the weapon, but all had access to it.
At his advice-of-rights hearing Monday, Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III reduced bail to $2,500 and allowed Clendinen to sign an unsecured bond so he could be released to his mother’s custody while he awaits trial.