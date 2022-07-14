A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with the May 21 robbery at Taste of Margarita Bar and Restaurant in Frederiksted, St. Croix, according to V.I. Police.
George John Jr. was arrested by warrant Monday and charged with first-degree robbery, carrying or using a dangerous weapon during a crime of violence, and petit larceny.
Police spokesman Glen Dratte said in a press release Wednesday that detectives contacted John, who was off-island, and advised him of the warrant. He returned to St. Croix and turned himself in to police. Bail was set at $75,000.
“John was seen on the business surveillance system as he parked his white sedan outside and entered the establishment. While inside, he is seen entering the restroom and after he exited the restroom, he approached the bar and shortly after he left,” Chief Detective Lt. Naomi Joseph said in a statement. “John Jr., was also seen entering his vehicle, driving out of the lot, and parking on the side street across from the restaurant, where three men are seen exiting his vehicle, and running across the street and into the restaurant where they proceeded to rob the business at gunpoint.”
Police conducted multiple traffic stops in the area, looking for a white Ford Focus or Ford Fiesta-type of vehicle involved in the Margarita Bar robbery, and another that occurred earlier that day at Carolina’s Bar in the Princess area.
Officers stopped a white Ford Focus with three occupants, and arrested the driver, Antonio Polanco, after police said they searched the vehicle and found a loaded gun.
Police reports from each case do not indicate that Polanco is a suspect in the robberies, and his vehicle is a different make and model with a different license plate number from John’s white Ford Fiesta, according to court records.
Anyone with information on the robberies is urged to call the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-712-6092, the Bureau’s Tip-Line at 340-778-4950, 911 or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers VI at 800-222-8477.