ST. THOMAS — A St. Thomas teen has been reported missing, and was last seen early Wednesday morning, according to V.I. Police.
Kidany Camacho, 15, is six feet tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds, according to police.
Police said Camacho hangs out in Kirwin Terrace housing community, and spokesman Glen Dratte said he was last seen leaving his grandmother’s house at around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information about Camacho’s location is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911, 340-774-2211, or 340-715-5540.
Police are still investigating several other recent missing persons cases:
• Mikerlange Damier, 35, was last seen March 14 in the area of Anna’s Retreat on St. Thomas by her husband, who reported her missing. Police said there was a possible sighting of Damier on March 17 in the Palm Passage area, and Dratte said Thursday that investigators have received tips that Damier was seen downtown and in the Havensight area, but police have not yet confirmed her whereabouts.
• Michael Emmanuel, 80, has been missing on St. Croix since Feb. 19, 2021 and there is a $3,200 cash reward for information about his disappearance. Dratte said Thursday that police have no new updates on the case.
• Stanfield Dumas, 70, was reported missing by family members on May 16, 2020. Investigators believe Dumas may have fallen off a cliff while fishing on the West End of St. Thomas, and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for him unsuccessfully.
• Warren Thomas, 75, was last seen on St. Thomas in March 2020, and family members are asking for anyone with information about his disappearance to contact police.
Police on St. Croix said in December that they are investigating the disappearance of Johnny “Kountry” Encarnacion as a homicide, but have provided no additional updates on the case.
Encarnacion, 49, was last seen Nov. 15 at the Bassin Triangle Apartments, according to police.
Dratte said Thursday DNA testing confirmed that remains found on Oct. 19 in the Schooner Bay Area of Gallows Bay were Johnny Caines, 65, Dratte said. An autopsy determined that Caines died of natural causes. And a man known as “Speedy,” whose body was found in July, has been identified by his family as 56-year-old Bryan Messiah, Dratte said.
Anyone with information about unresolved missing person cases is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.