Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau are searching for 19-year-old Patterson Alleyne III, who is wanted for attempted murder, according to V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte.
Alleyne is also wanted for first- and second-degree assault, domestic violence, Dratte said.
"Alleyne frequents the area of Croixville, Estate Grove Place and Concordia East, Christiansted,” according to Dratte.
He is five-feet, eight-inches tall and weighs about 153 pounds. Police said he has a dark complexion and a scar on his forehead.
Anyone with information about Alleyne’s whereabouts is urged to contact police at 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477.
