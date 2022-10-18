A St. Thomas teen arrested in an illegal gun possession case in July was arrested again Sunday, according to V.I. Police.
K’Mahri Hughes, 18, was arrested at around 1:45 a.m. and charged with possession of ammunition. Unable to post bail, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday before Magistrate Judge Simone van Holten-Turnbull.
The case began when officers were driving in downtown Charlotte Amalie and another vehicle almost collided with their cruiser, so they conducted a traffic stop, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Police detained the 16-year-old driver, Hughes, and another 16-year-old passenger. Police smelled marijuana and conducted a search, and officers said they found a black pouch of loose ammunition in the glove compartment, according to the fact sheet.
Police placed all three occupants under arrest. The two underage minors, who were not publicly named because they are juveniles, were released to their parents’ custody pending their hearings.
Hughes appeared in court Monday, where his mother agreed to serve as his third-party custodian, and told the judge she’s been trying to keep Hughes out of trouble.
She previously posted $2,000 cash bail after Hughes was arrested in July and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition. Jury selection in that case is currently scheduled for April 11.
“I’m not entirely convinced that your son understands the seriousness of the situation,” van Holten-Turnbull said.
She set bail in the new case at $2,000 but said it was only that low because he is a teen still in high school.
“Mr. Hughes, you should count yourself lucky today,” she said.
The judge also ordered him to abide by a curfew from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and check in with probation three times a week.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.