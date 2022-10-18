A St. Thomas teen arrested in an illegal gun possession case in July was arrested again Sunday, according to V.I. Police.

K’Mahri Hughes, 18, was arrested at around 1:45 a.m. and charged with possession of ammunition. Unable to post bail, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday before Magistrate Judge Simone van Holten-Turnbull.

