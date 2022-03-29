ST. CROIX — Territorial Spelling Bee winner Shadya Coureur has created quite the buzz with her victory, and now is entering a whole new arena of competition and visibility in the Scripps National Spelling Bee scheduled for early this summer in Maryland.
The nationally renowned spelling bee is a big deal, with Levar Burton as host during the semifinals being televised on June 1 and 2. However, it’s not the Hollywood celebrity that makes the event notable, but the 97-year history of the National Spelling Bee, which began in 1925 when nine newspapers partnered to host a spelling bee. Now, the annual event reaches 11 million students each year, according to Scripps website.
Beyond the competition is an exciting array of activities curated by Scripps officials, and referred to as Bee Week. That’s where Coureur comes in.
Representing the U.S. Virgin Islands, the 13-year-old eighth-grader at Free Will Baptist Christian School has already caught the attention of Scripps officials.
Michael Perry, senior director of external communications with The E.W. Scripps Company, said there was a paragraph in The Daily News about Coureur winning her Territorial Spelling Bee that caught their attention.
“She talked about being an avid writer and the author of nine books. We want readers to learn about the participants beyond their spelling talents, and we thought Shadya’s could be an interesting story to tell,” Perry said.
The proposed feature on Coureur would be published in a 120-page magazine called the Bee Keeper, which Perry said will include a 64-page insert with photos and information on each national qualifier.
“There will be feature stories on spellers, officials and alumni, historical information and all kinds of fun facts,” Perry told The Daily News.
Corrie Loeffler, Scripps National Spelling Bee director of editorial programs and national partnerships, said the competition itself requires a team of expert contributors who must “prepare materials year-round to ensure the highest quality at a difficulty level that will match the intense preparation by our spellers. But Bee Week is more than that.”
“Our team crafts a week full of memorable experiences designed to help spellers make meaningful connections with each other, celebrate their achievements and learn a few things along the way,” Loeffler said.
To capture these meaningful moments, Loeffler said the team will use events like the opening ceremony, immersive tours and other unique experience that include the use of Scripps partners like Merriam-Webster.
“The competition is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but Bee Week is what sticks with our contestants,” Loeffler said. “We start Bee Week intending to make every speller feel like a champion, no matter who brings home the trophy.”
Aside from the limelight, should Coureur win the competition it would mean her impending 1,600-mile journey would conclude in a cash prize of $50,000 as well as a medal, trophy, an additional $2,500 cash prize courtesy of Merriam-Webster, and $400 worth of reference materials courtesy Encyclopedia Britannica.
“I don’t even know what I would do with that much money. I guess I would put it towards school,” Coureur said, but after some probing added, “Well, if I was not being responsible, then maybe I would buy a car!”
As to the national competition?
“I’m a little more nervous for this one than the previous one I had, but I have used the same practice methods I did for the other one. Just you know, have done a lot more practice than what I did previously,” said Coureur, winner of her school’s spelling bee competition and the Intermediate Bee champion. “But aside from the competition, I hear that the hotel is really cool and that they have amusement parks next to it and stuff, or close by. So I am really looking forward to that too!”