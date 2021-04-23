For the first time since the pandemic broke out last year, the territory is seeing passengers move through the airport en route to the British Virgin Islands, V.I. Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe reported to board members Wednesday.
“VIPA sees approximately 300,000 travelers annually through our airport that are moving on to the BVI. We will now start to receive again the needed revenues associated with the BVI reopening,” Dowe said in his management report.
In other board news:
Capital projects
Legislative action could soon fund the repair and replacement of the deteriorated tender landing pier at the Ann E. Abramson Marine Facility in Frederiksted, said Dowe. The director has also requested assistance from Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett for federal funds to support the territory’s capital and aviation marine projects, he said.
Fifteen projects are in various stages on St. Croix and 21 on St. Thomas, staff reported. On the project radar, funds for dredging the Gallows Bay schooner channel are expected from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development by July, which will allow the project to be advertised for bids.
Negotiations with Royal Caribbean
The board voted unanimously to enter a six-month agreement with Sustainable Capital Advisors, LLC to advise the Port Authority in its negotiations with Royal Caribbean on the redevelopment of the Crown Bay District.
The Port Authority and Royal Caribbean are in talks for the cruise company or its affiliates to develop and manage the Crown Bay District and Crown Bay Center. Sustainable Capital Advisors will help VIPA develop capital solutions for leasing the properties.
Insurance renewed
The board also approved renewing the Port Authority’s property insurance for up to $60,000,000 and securing terrorism coverage of up to $100 million, at a cost of $5,560,910.
Although the property premiums increased significantly for the 2021 policy, the coverage will stay the same, including a 5% cap on catastrophe deductibles. The cap means the Port Authority will pay no more than $1,500,000 per disaster. Without the cap, deductibles could be as high as $23,000,000, staff said.
Financials
The agency reported an operating loss of $9.9 million on revenues of $15.5 million with expenses of $25.4 million. Evictions, bankruptcies, non-payments, collections and billing disputes continue to plague the receivables that help fill its coffers, according to the board financials.
New leases
The board approved a new lease for O’Neale’s Trucking and Trailer Transport at the Containerport on St. Croix worth $5,781.78 per month. O’Neale’s will also be allowed to sublet a portion of its office space, paying the Port Authority 20% of the sublet amount or $487.50 per month.
The board also voted up a Containerport lease for Virgin Islands Regulated Waste Management worth $1,791.28 per month for the Port Authority.
New personnel regulations
With board approval, the Port Authority will add guidance to its human resources policy for dealing with employees who are arrested while on duty or who commit offenses off-duty. It currently has no policies addressing these scenarios.