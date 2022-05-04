National Small Business Week has prompted a series of happenings that local business owners and entrepreneurs can participate in.
The Women in Business Expo 2022 kicks off on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the V.I. Small Business Development Center on St. Thomas.
Various entities will participate in the expo, including the V.I. Economic Development Authority, in an effort to provide networking opportunities and business resources for women-owned businesses.
The event will also include an award ceremony for local businesses of the year.
“Small businesses certainly deserve special recognition every year for their contributions to our community and the economic development of our territory,” VIEDA CEO Wayne Biggs Jr. said in a press release issued May 3.
“The products and services they provide are true examples of how small businesses are the engine of our economy, so we are proud to partner with them.”