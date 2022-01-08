In 2021 the increased availability of the COVID-19 vaccine brought a glimmer of hope to many, but the spread of the delta and omicron variants demonstrated the uncertain world the territory continues to live in.
The territory ended the year with more than 2,000 active COVID cases and a positivity rate of 23.42%, an all time high for the year, and since the pandemic began.
The sudden surge in cases has been attributed to the highly transmissible omicron variant, which was officially confirmed in the territory through sample sequencing on Dec. 31.
While the variant presents milder symptoms in those who test positive, the surge continues to strain the territory’s hospitals, and has led to a massive demand in COVID-19 testing.
To aid in the COVID-19 response, on the last day of the year, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. made a request to extend the territory’s state of emergency, which was set to expire Monday.
If approved by the Senate, the supplemental request would extend the emergency until April 10, according to Government House.
The territory’s state of emergency began in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, and since then it has been extended and modified 31 times.
Death toll
In 2021, a total of 66 Virgin Islanders died due to COVID-19, a marked increase from the 23 deaths in 2020.
The last death in 2021 was a 68-year-old man on St. John, reported by the V.I. Health Department on Dec. 30, and bringing the territory’s death toll to 89 since the pandemic began.
Fatalities in the territory have ranged in age from 105 years old to those in their 30s. By year’s end St. Thomas recorded 46 deaths, followed by St. Croix with 38, and St. John with five.
August was the month with the highest recorded deaths, at 19 total, as the territory experienced an increase in hospitalizations when the highly contagious and lethal delta variant arrived in late July.
The majority of these deaths were among those who were unvaccinated, and the Health Department encouraged residents to get the shot, noting it proved effective against serious illness and death.
In September, Jamal Potter and Wayne Bryan spoke with The Daily News and remembered loved ones they had lost to COVID-19.
“He would really light up the room, always very jovial, I don’t think I ever saw him very angry at anybody,” Potter said of his uncle Vivian Edwardson Potter.
Known widely as Ed, the elder Potter died Aug. 1. He was 68.
Potter was the brother of former Lt. Gov. Osbert Potter and U.S. Assistant Attorney Everard Potter. The attorney, on his family’s behalf, wrote a poignant letter to the editor about his brother’s disbelief in vaccines, urging residents to get the shot.
Wayne Bryan remembered how giving his sister Stacey Bryan was.
“She’d give you the last $5 in her purse if she thought you needed it, I mean people always say that, but she’s actually done that,” he said.
His sister died on Sept. 9, at age 47. Her death marked the first fully vaccinated person in the territory to die from COVID-19.
Although Bryan was vaccinated, her brother acknowledges that it was a “one off case” and still strongly recommends getting the vaccine.
“If you don’t want to do it for yourself, do it for your family, in memory of Stacey,” Wayne Bryan said. “There’s no way that I would ever want anybody else to see or go through what Stacey did, and what happened to us.”
Push for vaccines
In the year’s first quarter, frontline medical workers, individuals 65 and over, and other public and private workers exposed to the public were prioritized to receive the vaccine.
Ahead of other states in the U.S. mainland, vaccinations were open to all of the territory’s residents starting March 1, free of charge.
At the end of this year, the Health Department recorded just over 53,600 residents had been fully vaccinated, approximately 61% when compared to the territory’s Census 2020 population count of 87,146.
The Bryan administration offered incentives to encourage residents to get the shot, including a vaccine lottery and a $200 gift card for government workers.
The governor avoided implementing any governmentwide vaccine mandates, as he said he wanted residents to have a choice. Other agencies that did implement mandates received some pushback.
The territory’s hospitals notified staff on Aug. 6 that they must take the COVID-19 vaccine or “risk termination if not fully vaccinated by Sept. 24.”
Protests were held by hospital employees and students from the University of the Virgin Islands, as the school also required students and staff to receive the vaccine.
On Aug. 18, the Virgin Islands nurses union filed an emergency motion asking a judge to block hospitals from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment, but the hospitals and the university held strong on the requirement.
In 2021, younger populations became eligible to receive the vaccine, and on Nov. 3 the territory began to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11.
The U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention began to recommend an additional dose for adults who were immunocompromised, or had gone six months since receiving their vaccine.
On Nov. 23, Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion announced that everyone 18 and older are eligible for a booster shot.
Education
In 2021, Pre-K through third grade, special education and career technical education students returned to public school campuses for in-person learning from March to May and again from September to December.
Public school students from 4th grade to 12th grade have continued to learn virtually since March 2020.
In 2021, Bryan emphasized the need for in-person learning for all students, and the Education Department announced plans to do so on Nov. 9.
Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin detailed plans that brought 4th through 8th grade students back into the classroom full time, but high school students would spend the majority of the week learning virtually.
Officials said at the time that the hybrid learning schedule was chosen because the territory’s high schools each have more than 900 students, making it difficult to properly social distance.
In-person learning was slated to begin Monday, but on the last day of the year, the governor announced classes would be delayed to Jan. 24 due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
The territory’s private schools, however, returned to in-person learning full time, with masking requirements and testing last year.