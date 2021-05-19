Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has proclaimed this week Emergency Medical Services Week in honor of EMS personnel.
“Access to quality emergency care dramatically improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience sudden illness or injury and emergency medical services has been critical in the fight against COVID-19,” the proclamation states. “Emergency medical services has grown to fill a gap by providing important, out of hospital care, including preventive medicine, follow-up care and access to telemedicine.”
Personnel comprising the territory’s Emergency Medical Services system include first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, educators, administrators, pre-hospital nurses, emergency nurses, emergency physicians, trained members of the public and other out of hospital medical care providers.
The Virgin Islands is in the process of preparing for the integration of fire services and emergency medical services to provide a greater level of service and shorter response times,” the proclamation states