The V.I. Health Department announced Friday that after further investigating cause of death and ensuring notification of next of kin, the territory logged its 123rd COVID-related death.
The deceased was identified as a 68-year-old woman on St. Thomas.
The last COVID-related death, announced on Aug. 8, was that of an 89-year-old man on St. Thomas.
According to a news release, the Health Department continues its work to stymie the spread of COVID-19 and encourages the residents to become fully vaccinated and boosted. Residents are also urged to continue following all precautionary measures by practicing social distancing and wearing a mask in crowded public areas, cleaning frequently used areas thoroughly, and washing your hands often with soap and warm water, according to the news release.