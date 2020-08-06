Territory marks 35th homicide

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in downtown Christiansted, St. Croix, marking the territory’s 35th homicide so far this year.
The incident occurred at around 10:22 p.m. when 911 dispatchers received a report of shots fired at the Holger Danske Hotel on King Cross Street, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
Officers arrived and found the victim, Rashawn Wyre, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
The death marks the territory’s 35th homicide of 2020, and the 33rd by gun violence.
Police have repeatedly pleaded with the community for information that could help stop the ongoing shootings and murders, and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said Monday that “the proliferation of guns in this community is ridiculous.”
Police on St. Croix have seized four illegal weapons on St. Croix since Sunday, thanks to an initiative that included assistance from St. Thomas-St. John District officers.
Two men, Marcus Daniel, 22, and Rosniel Diaz Bautista, 18, were both armed with unlicensed guns when police stopped their vehicle for not having a front license plate or registration sticker Sunday at around 4:35 p.m. on Hams Bluff Road, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Both were held on $50,000 bond and appeared in court via video conference for their advice-of-rights hearings Monday.
It was the first time that Diaz-Bautista and Daniel had been arrested, and Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho ordered both men to post $2,000 cash in order to be released to third-party custodians pending trial.
But Diaz-Bautista was rearrested Tuesday after police executed a search warrant at his home in Frederiksted and found another gun in his bedroom, according to a probable cause fact sheet.
Police said they found a Raven Arms MP-25 .25 caliber handgun with 17 live 9 mm cartridges, and charged Diaz-Bautista with carrying a firearm openly or concealed, and illegal possession of ammunition. Unable to post $50,000 bond, he remains in jail and is scheduled to appear for another advice-of-rights hearing Friday.
Police arrested a third man, Joseph H. Narinesingh, 19, of Upper Love, who was a passenger in a vehicle stopped Monday at around 2:18 p.m. on Northside Road, in the area of Morningstar, Derima said in the news release. Narinesingh admitted to having a gun and was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm.
He was held in jail on $50,000 bond, and appeared for his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday, where Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis asked that he be allowed to post $2,000 cash and sign an unsecured bond for the remainder of the $50,000, and be released to the custody of a family member.
Normally he would require 10% of the bond to be posted in cash for a firearms charge, Camacho said, “but considering that this is his first offense, and the conditions in the prison regarding the coronavirus, I will release him but it is going to be on $2,500, not $2,000 — 5% of the bail.”
Jails and prisons have been identified as coronavirus transmission hotspots, and at least one COVID-19 case has been confirmed at the Guaynabo Metropolitan Detention Center in Puerto Rico, where several Virgin Islanders facing federal charges are being held, according to court records. The V.I. Bureau of Corrections has said there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at either St. Croix’s Golden Grove Adult Correctional Facility or the St. Thomas jail, and staff have implemented enhanced security and cleaning procedures to ensure the virus doesn’t enter the facilities.
Bryan said Monday that individuals facing weapons charges should be held in jail pending trial, rather than living among friends and family in the community and stoking feuds on social media.
“Let them stay in jail where they don’t have any phones, let them feel the consequences of the wrong they’re doing,” Bryan said.
He also reminded the community that there is a $15,000 reward available for information leading to the arrest of suspects in the three Hospital Ground homicides on St. Thomas in April, and a $60,000 reward for information about the killings of St. Thomas cousins Rique and 14-year-old Aaron Ashby.
“We have to rid our community of this gun violence. It doesn’t matter how insignificant that information may seem, let the VIPD figure out whether or not it is valid and credible,” Bryan said, adding that the Crime Stoppers tip service is “totally anonymous, there’s no tracing it back to you.”
Bryan said that there’s little police can do to combat this recent wave of apparently planned killings that target certain individuals with high-powered weapons.
“If you have people who are going to lie in wait for hours on end and then ambush a young man on the way to work in a tactical style like a professional Navy SEAL, you know, all of the crime stopping initiatives we do is not going to stop that. What’s going to stop that is our community saying no to allowing our young men to carry guns,” Bryan said.
Wyre was the third young man to die by gunfire on St. Croix in five days, following killings Friday of 27-year-old Aaron Joseph and Kaleem Ramsey, and police have not yet arrested anyone for the murders.
St. Croix District Chief of Police Sidney Elskoe said in a statement released Wednesday that it “is disheartening to see another young life cut short by gun violence. We are appealing to the young men in our community to find alternate ways of resolving differences.”
Anyone with information on this homicide is urged to contact police by calling 911, the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950, or report the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 or CrimeStoppersUSVI.org, where you can get a reward for your tip.