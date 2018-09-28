Territory officially collects first $243 million of HUD funding

Federal officials have signed over the first slice of what will eventually become $1.8 billion in federal disaster relief.
Gov. Kenneth Mapp and federal officials signed the formal transfer of $243 million in U.S. Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grants — Disaster Relief on Thursday.
Each section of funding is called a tranche. Officials are in the process of collecting feedback on plans for the second tranche, which is expected to total about $774 million, Mapp said. A public feedback meeting has already been held on St. Croix, with plans for meetings on St. John and St. Thomas in the coming weeks, Mapp said.
The signature represents a turning point in recovery, said HUD Deputy Secretary Pamela Hughes Patenaude at a press conference in Washington D.C.
“It’s an important day in the next step of the recovery for the U.S. Virgin Islands,” she said.
The money will trigger a flurry of contracts and government spending, Mapp said.
“This first tranche of the $1.8 billion, this $243 million we signed and is now giving the Virgin Islands access to is going to jumpstart a number of initiatives,” he said.
Mapp singled out housing for the elderly as among the projects he was most enthusiastic about.
“This first tranche allows us to modernize and build real home facilities for the elderly population,” he said.
While some of the housing section of the funding will go toward rebuilding sections of the John F. Kennedy Terrace on St. Croix damaged during Hurricane Maria, repairs at the most severely damaged public housing in the territory — the Hidden Valley section of Tutu Hi-Rise housing community in Anna’s Retreat, St. Thomas — is split between the Federal Emergency Management Agency and HUD, Mapp said.
Tearing the heavily damaged buildings down will be a FEMA-reimbursed task, while constructing replacement housing will come from approximately $73 million set aside from the overall $1.8 billion, Mapp said. The housing pool is divided up among all three tranches, Mapp said.
“All of the rebuild of Anna’s Retreat will not come out of the HUD money,” he said.
Preliminary plans for the first tranche of money, announced in July, entail:
• $50.5 million to be used as the local match to obtain about $500 million more dollars in federal funding.
• $45 million for electrical power systems.
• $30 million for infrastructure repair and improvement.
• $23 million for economic stimulus, including dredging projects.
• $10 million for the rehab and rebuild of private residences.
• $15 million to start the process of purchasing Sea View nursing home as a replacement for the Queen Louise Home for the Aged on St. Thomas, and refurbish the Herbert Grigg Home on St. Croix.
• $10 million to build 10 new homes in the Whispering Hills section of St. Thomas, near the Market Square East shopping center and 16 homes at a community on St. Croix.
• $5 million for workforce training for low and moderate income individuals.
• $5 million for a tourism advertising campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.