According to the latest projections from the Office of Management and Budget, the Virgin Islands government is looking forward to a multimillion-dollar budget surplus.
On Tuesday, 18 government agencies and departments that have a role in collecting revenue came together to present their revenue projections for the coming year to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.
Described as “largely positive,” the projections presented by Office of Management and Budget Director Jenifer O’Neal predicts total 2021 gross revenues of $909,023,773 — $71 million higher than the legislative appropriation of $838,933,534.
“Today, as a result of our administration’s efforts, the Government of the Virgin Islands can make good on longstanding obligations and realize additional revenue without having to add fees or raise taxes,” Bryan said. “After nine years of all kinds of different schemes to pay back the 8 percent owed to government employees, this administration is in a financial position make those employees whole.”
“We’ve worked with the Legislature and were able to do another $30 million of capital projects in road paving, in putting in docks, putting in boat ramps, all while dealing with COVID,” Bryan said in a press release announcing the positive budget news on Tuesday.
“And even though our expenditures are up, we’re still keeping whole and keeping a tight rein on making sure that we spend the people’s money responsibly, that we pay the vendors that we owe, that we pay people back what we owe them,” Bryan said.
While current-year projections are positive, the territory’s “debt levels, on a per capita or on a percentage of GDP basis, are extremely high,” compared to other states and territories, according to the Congressional Research Service. Further, in April, Moody’s estimated the Government Employees’ Retirement System is facing an unfunded liability of $5.3 billion.