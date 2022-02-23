ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Health Department confirmed Tuesday the territory’s 109th COVID-related death.
The deceased is a 52-year-old man on St. Thomas, according to a statement from the department, which noted that the announcement comes after further investigating and notifying next of kin.
The death is the eighth COVID-related death in as many days, with the territory reaching a grim milestone last month. On Jan. 31, the department announced both the 100 and 101st COVID-related deaths — a 68-year-old man on St. Croix and 74-year-old man on St. Thomas.
Since that time, the other deaths have been announced within days of each other:
• Feb. 16: 108th death; 88-year-old woman on St. Croix
• Feb. 15: 107th death; 84-year-old woman on St. Thomas
• Feb. 14: 106th death; 78-year-old woman from St. Thomas
• Feb. 9: 105th death; 89-year-old man on St. Croix
• Feb. 7: 104th death; 68-year-old woman on St. Thomas
• Feb. 5: 103rd death; 57-year-old man on St. Thomas
• Feb. 3: 102nd death; 78-year-old man on St. Croix
Residents are urged to get the vaccine as it can prevent severe illness or deaths and to continue practicing precautionary measures to include social distancing, wearing a mask when in company of others outside the home, cleaning frequently used areas thoroughly, and washing hands with soap and warm water.
To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Walk-ins are also accepted at community Vaccination centers territorywide.