The V.I. Health Department announced the territory’s 24th death due to COVID-19 on Sunday.
“After further investigating cause of death and ensuring notification of next of kin, the Virgin Islands Department of Health is saddened to confirm the territory’s 24th death related to COVID-19. The deceased is a 78-year-old female on St. Croix,” according to a news release issued by Health Department spokeswoman Jahnesta Ritter.
Since the pandemic began, 15 people have died from the virus on St. Thomas, St. Croix has had eight fatalities and St. John has had one. The first COVID-related death in the territory was reported April 5.
The last COVID death of 2020 was reported Nov. 3, and fatalities in the territory ranged in age from 101 years old to younger than 25.
To slow the spread of COVID-19, the Health Department urges residents to follow precautionary measures, including staying at home, practicing social distancing, wearing a mask when in company of others outside of those in your household, cleaning frequently used areas thoroughly, and washing your hands often with soap and warm water.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519.
If you have a medical emergency, call 911. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.