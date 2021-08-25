The V.I. Health Department announced the territory’s 50th COVID-19 related death Tuesday, and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach said nine people have died from the virus since Aug. 16.
“The passing of these nine Virgin Islanders is a solemn reminder that we are still in the vice grip of this pandemic, and we must continue to take every precaution to keep ourselves and one another safe,” Roach said during a press briefing.
Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis said the seven-day test positivity rate is at 4.54%. There are currently 210 active cases in the territory, including 128 on St. Thomas, 63 on St. Croix, and 19 on St. John.
“A week ago, we reported 41 fatalities. However, there have been 50 fatalities total as of yesterday,” Ellis said.
The most recent victim is a 64-year-old woman on St. Thomas.
None of the people who have died or been hospitalized for the virus in the Virgin Islands were fully vaccinated, Ellis said.
The Health Department is still working to save people who become seriously ill through the use of monoclonal antibody treatments, Ellis said.
A total of 462 monoclonal antibody infusions have been administered at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas and Myrah Keating clinic on St. John, and 171 of those have been conducted in August alone, Ellis said.
Luis Hospital on St. Croix has administered 103 infusions, 42 in August, Ellis said.
On Monday, the FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer vaccine for people ages 16 and older, which “I hope will be the deciding factor for many Virgin Islanders who were still on the fence in regards to the vaccine,” Roach said.
Ellis said 170 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the United States, and the Virgin Islands needs to increase vaccination rates to protect vulnerable community members.
To date, 51,696 first doses of the vaccine have been administered in the territory, and 40,413 people have been fully vaccinated. That figure represents 45.7% of the territory’s population, but Ellis has said that about 6% of vaccine recipients in the territory were not Virgin Islands residents.
The territory’s vaccination rate has been hovering around 40%, and Roach said he believes more people are choosing to get vaccinated because they’re being personally impacted by COVID-19 deaths.
He thanked Everard, Milton and Osbert Potter “for an amazing response to their brother’s death, a community response to their brother’s death. Providing such an excellent, thoughtful, emotional grounded editorial in The Daily News and encouraging persons to take the vaccine. They are to be commended for that. And I think what is happening is these deaths are really hitting home,” Roach said. The Virgin Islands is a small community and “I think that magnifies the impact of these losses, and I believe that has contributed to the vaccine uptick.”
In terms of the local government, “the discussion of a vaccine mandate has been part of our conversations recently,” Roach said.
The University of the Virgin Islands and the territory’s Hospitals and Health Facilities Corporation have issued vaccine mandates for employees, and the Bureau of Corrections has ordered unvaccinated staff to provide proof of weekly COVID-19 testing.
But nursing home staff and other government employees who work with the public are not currently required to be vaccinated.
Bryan had instructed the V.I. Justice Department to “do some preliminary research about vaccine mandates in the light of not having a fully approved vaccine. Now that the circumstances have changed where there is now a fully approved vaccine, I believe the stance of the government may change,” Roach said. “I am not prepared at the very moment to tell you that a decision has been made in that regard, but I will tell you we expect to receive the comment of the attorney general very shortly, and the decision about such requirements, such mandates, will be made considering the vulnerable populations and where such measures might be most critically needed.”
Government House did not publicly announce that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. would be traveling, but Roach said Tuesday that Bryan has been out of the territory since Aug. 16, leaving him to serve as acting governor.
Government House issued a press release Tuesday afternoon, saying that Bryan has been in New York with V.I. Police Department Commissioner Nominee Ray Martinez, Sen. Steven Payne Sr., Peace Officer Standards and Training Executive Director Gleston McIntosh and “several top-ranking VIPD officers,” who “traveled to New York City last week to meet with several public officials and tour the New York Police Department’s facilities to see the latest crime-fighting techniques and technology and discuss the strategic use of limited numbers of law enforcement officers in the territory.”
Roach said Bryan is expected to return to the Virgin Islands on Thursday.