The V.I. Health Department confirmed the 62nd COVID-19 death in the territory Tuesday, and Government House said there are no plans to lift or modify any current restrictions amid the ongoing pandemic.
There are currently 193 active cases, including 120 on St. Croix, 68 on St. Thomas, and five on St. John, Health Department Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Tai Hunte-Ceasar said during Tuesday’s weekly press briefing.
The 62nd COVID-19 victim in the Virgin Islands was a 57-year-old unvaccinated man on St. Thomas.
While the seven-day test positivity rate has fallen to 3.05%, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said Tuesday in response to questions from The Daily News that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is not yet ready to modify his executive order.
“While the decrease in positivity rate and active cases is a welcomed sign, there are no immediate plans to lift any of the current restrictions,” Motta said.
Hunte-Caesar said that for every known, active case of COVID-19, there “may be an additional 10 or more people infected who they may have exposed.”
She also read a statement from Christopher Finch, chairman of the V.I. Government Hospital and Health Facilities Corporation board.
Finch’s statement detailed the high number of hospitalizations in the last month, and said that “we are seeing one death per day on average” from COVID-19.
There were 19 deaths over the month of August, “by far our highest monthly total,” and “if it wasn’t for the monoclonal antibody treatments — over 575 so far — the numbers would have been even higher.”
There have been 200 to 400 active cases daily since July, and despite vaccines having been available in the territory for nine months, the death tolls continues to rise.
Finch wondered, “What are the acceptable death number to convince others to do the right thing?” according to Hunte-Caesar.
Vaccines are “the best tool we have. I’s free and easily available,” she added.
The delta variant remains the predominant strain in the territory, but the “Mu” variant has also been detected, among others, Hunte-Caesar said.
She reminded individuals that “it’s against the law” to expose others to COVID-19, and urged Virgin Islanders to continue practicing social distancing, hand-washing, and quarantine while they await testing, or after receiving a positive test.
Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas currently has two COVID-19 patients who are not on ventilators. Luis Hospital on St. Croix currently has six COVID-19 patients, two of which are ventilated.
“While these numbers appear to be an improvement, many patients remain hospitalized but removed from isolation, and others have died,” Hunte-Caesar said.
So far, 51,585 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 43,605 are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, the Health Department said two weeks ago that 51,696 first doses of the vaccine have been administered in the territory, and 40,413 people have been fully vaccinated, representing 45.7% of the territory’s population. Officials have said that about 6% of vaccine recipients in the territory were not Virgin Islands residents.
In response to questions from The Daily News, Motta said Tuesday that Bryan is not considering implementing a vaccination requirement for tourists, similar to the mandate in effect in Antigua and Barbuda.
“Virtually all those who travel to the territory via cruise line who are eligible to receive the vaccine are vaccinated. That is a requirement set by the governor and the cruise lines via a MOU. As a result, the cruise ships that have called on the territory’s ports have had vaccination rates of 95-plus percent,” Motta said.
He pointed out the Tourism Department’s travel portal, which helps the territory learn whether an individual is COVID-free.
“In addition, the administration has implemented the travel portal which now requires all travelers to the territory’s airports to have a negative antigen or PCR test taken within 5 days of travel to the USVI or show proof of vaccination in the territory,” Motta said. “We welcome vaccinated travelers and encourage travelers to get vaccinated prior to traveling to the USVI, but it is not a requirement at this time as it is a challenge being able to validate vaccination records for vaccines administered outside of the territory. We will play it safe and rely on what has been working for us this far.”
Health officials say getting the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent severe illness and death. To schedule an appointment, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines.
For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.