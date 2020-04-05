The territory has recorded its first death related to COVID-19, according to a notice issued Sunday morning by the V.I. Health Department.
According to the update, the territory also has two additional confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 42 of the 266 people tested to date.
Of those 42 positive cases, 28 are on St. Thomas, 12 on St. Croix and two on St. John.
A total of 206 cases were negative and 18 are pending results.
So far 34 of the 42 confirmed COVID-19 patients have recovered, according to the Health Department.
The government has not identified the deceased person or given any information about their age, gender, or which island they were a resident of.
Health Department spokeswoman Jahnesta Ritter said Sunday that officials are in the process of notifying the family of the deceased, and will share additional details after notification has been made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.