Medical Examiner Dr. Francisco Landron, second from right, leads a tour of the former Creque Funeral Home on Bjerge Gade, St. Thomas, in January 2017, when the V.I. Justice Department announced plans to turn the facility into a morgue. After many delays, the department says the morgue will open by month’s end.
ST. THOMAS — The territory’s long-delayed morgue is expected to be functional by the end of the month, more than a year after officials originally said it would be open.
Former V.I. Attorney General Claude Walker announced the project in January 2017, and Sen. Novelle Francis Jr. said at the time that he had been working to get a morgue facility for forensic examination of crime victims and a crime laboratory established for more than a decade.
