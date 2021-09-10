One month.
That’s the age of the youngest person to contract COVID-19 in the territory, officials said at a joint press conference between the departments of Health and Education. An additional 732 children — ages 5 to 18 — also have tested positive for COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic.
The press conference on Thursday afternoon was called “to address safety protocols and best practices for keeping school campuses safe during in-person learning,” Government House spokesperson Richard Motta said in an announcement hours earlier.
It followed statements that morning from Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin announcing that Ulla F. Muller School on St. Thomas and Pearl B. Larsen School on St. Croix would revert to virtual learning that day as well as today “due to confirmed COVID-19 exposure on campus.”
Except for the names of the schools, the identical statements announced that school and district officials were informed of the exposures by the V.I. Department of Health on Sept. 8 and that an announcement will be made on when the campus would reopen for in-person learning.
At Thursday’s press conference, where the information contained in the statement was reiterated, Berry-Benjamin was joined by Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion.
During the briefing, Encarnacion said the territory’s COVID cases are on the rise and that as of Thursday, there were 27 new cases on St. Thomas, 50 on St. Croix, and three on St. John.
“The United States Virgin Islands is the lowest in vaccine rates; however, we are the highest in the number of positive persons contracting COVID per day, and that is per capita,” she said.
According to Berry-Benjamin, the affected areas of the Muller and Larsen campuses will be sanitized using “the appropriate, CDC-approved sanitizing solutions” and an announcement will be made as to when those students can return to the classroom.
“All of our school campuses have the capability to seamlessly move between in-person and virtual learning as we continue to educate students during the pandemic,” she said in the statement released earlier. “We ask everyone to do their part — get vaccinated, continue to social distance, wash hands frequently, wear a mask — so that students can continue to learn uninterrupted on our school campuses.”
Education also pleaded with employees who are sick to stay home, noting if an individual has been tested for COVID-19, “he or she should remain quarantined until negative test results are received” and that “if an employee tests positive, they should seek future guidance from the Health Department or a healthcare provider.”
In terms of parents, or anyone in the household testing positive for COVID-19, the department said “children in that household should not attend in-person classes” and that all members of the household must remain in quarantine until negative test results are received or until all members have been cleared by the Health Department.
Following Thursday’s press conference, Education spokesperson Cynthia Graham was asked whether testing of students would be conducted upon their return to the affected schools.
“If a parent chooses to get the testing they can, but it’s not a function of the department,” Graham responded.
The department, however, has said previously that with parental consent, testing would be conducted on campus “for symptomatic students, and on 10% of the student population at the end of every month.”
Graham said the department is still finalizing details, and that an announcement would be made soon on the testing roll out.
New vaccine mandates
The press conference was held on the same day President Joe Biden announced sweeping federal vaccine mandates affecting about 80 million Americans — and likely to include V.I. residents — that will take effect as part of Occupational Safety and Health Administration laws. Separately, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will require vaccinations of employees in Head Start Programs. The Daily News contacted Government House spokesperson Richard Motta for comment on Biden’s announcement, but did not received a response as of press time.
Currently, the territory’s hospitals and the University of the Virgin Islands are the only local public organizations that have announced mandatory vaccine policies.
On Aug. 6, hospital staff were notified they risk termination if not fully vaccinated by Sept. 24. The union representing nurses has since filed an emergency motion to block the mandate, but the hospitals are giving no signs of reversing it.
UVI students and employees protested, but with students returning to campuses, the policy is working as expected, according to officials.
Under the university’s protocol, school nurses test students for COVID-19 about every two weeks. If someone exhibits symptoms, testing is available on demand.
On Aug. 25, a student on the St. Thomas campus tested positive and all other contacts tested negative.
“The student that was positive has now tested negative, and there are no active cases on either campus at this time,” Public Relations Director Tamika Thomas-Williams told The Daily News on Thursday. “Once a student is found positive [for] COVID-19, they are quarantined in a room set aside for this purpose. The Department of Health is contacted, and we follow their guidelines.”
While UVI offers virtual and in-person classes, students attending in-person classes will not be affected if a student has to quarantine.
“The university will do whatever we can to accommodate students who are in quarantine. Professors have been asked to make sure that they assist students during these difficult times,” Thomas-Williams said.
Health officials have said the vaccine is available to all residents 12 and older.
To learn more or to schedule an appointment for a vaccine, visit www.covid19usvi.com/vaccines.