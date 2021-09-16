The V.I. Health Department confirmed the 11th COVID-related death this month, bringing the overall death tooll to 67.
The deceased is a 59-year-old man on St. Thomas, and it marks the 42nd death on that island since the pandemic began, according to the department.
On Wednesday, there were two COVID patients at Schneider Hospital, but none were on ventilators.
At Luis Hospital on St. Croix, officials announced on Tuesday there was only one COVID patient, but overnight the number jumped to six.
“The pandemic is a major healthcare crisis that will continue into the near future. It is up to all of us to stop the spread of COVID-19 through vaccination and precautions,” Dyma Williams, the hospital’s interim chief executive officer said.
The Health Department said it continues to work to slow the spread of COVID-19, and encourages residents to get vaccinated.
Anyone 12 years or older can get the vaccine.
To schedule an appointment, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Walk-ins are also accepted at Community Vaccination Centers.
On St. Croix the center is located at the Nissan Center. On St. Thomas it is located at the department’s Community Health Clinic on the second floor at Schneider Hospital.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19 call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. If you have a medical emergency, call 911. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.